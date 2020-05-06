Billionaire Elon Musk and his Canadian musician girlfriend Grimes have welcomed their first child into the world and have decided to call him X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Yup, you read that correctly. Actually, it's okay if you couldn't.

Musk also shared a picture of the child.

Anyway, as you can imagine, the name of the child has caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Turns out, the name has special meaning for the couple, as the mother of the child, Grimes explained on Twitter.

'X' stands for "the unknown variable, 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.

- Grimes

Here's the tweet for you:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Anyhow, that is going to be a problem for anyone to pronounce.