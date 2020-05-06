Billionaire Elon Musk and his Canadian musician girlfriend Grimes have welcomed their first child into the world and have decided to call him X Æ A-12 Musk. 

Yup, you read that correctly. Actually, it's okay if you couldn't. 

Source: Giphy

Musk also shared a picture of the child. 

Anyway, as you can imagine, the name of the child has caused quite a stir on Twitter. 

Turns out, the name has special meaning for the couple, as the mother of the child, Grimes explained on Twitter. 

 'X' stands for "the unknown variable, 'AE' is the musician's 'elven spelling of Ai (love &/or artificial intelligence),' 'A-12' is, as gathered, a reference to the Lockheed A-12, the 'precursor to [the] SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.

                    - Grimes

Here's the tweet for you:

Anyhow, that is going to be a problem for anyone to pronounce. 