The G20 Summit obviously marked a massive international relations and world affairs event, specifically for India, since it was hosted by us this year. This was also an opportunity for India to share their culture with the world. Which is why everything from the dinner menu, to the gifting options was clearly curated with great expertise and meticulousness. This takes us to our next point, what exactly was gifted to the world leaders at the closing of the event? Well, let us take you through all the deets.

Credit: India Today

Here are the main items that were a part of each of the gift hampers:

1. Treasured Traditions: Sheeshamwood Sandook with Brass Patti

Credit: Zee News

2. Red Gold: The Saffron from Kashmir

Credit: The Economic Times

3. The Champagne of Teas: Pekoe Darjeeling and Nilgiri Tea

Credit: The Economic Times

4. The texture of rare luxury: Kashmiri Pashmina

Credit: The Economic Times

5. Wealth from Wilderness: Sundarbans Multiflora Mangrove Honey

Credit: Times Now

6. A cup beyond compare: Araku Coffee

Credit: Samba Times

7. India’s Pride: Khadi scarf

Credit: The Economic Times

8. A Fragrant Story: Zighrana Ittar

Credit: Zighrana

9. Coin Box

Credit: Times Of India

Here’s what some of the spouses of the world leaders got as gifts:

1. Argentina’s First Lady Marcela Luchetti received a Banarasi silk stole in Ebony Jali box

Credit: Times of India

2. Australia’s First Lady Jodie Haydon received a Kashmiri Pashmina stole in Papier mache box

Credit: Times of India

3. Rosângela da Silva, wife of Brazilian president Lula da silva received a Kashmiri Pashmia stole in Papier mache box

Credit: Times of India

4. Spouse of president of Indonesia, Iriana Joko Widodo has been given an Assam stole in a Kadam wood box

Credit: Times Of India

5. The spouse of the prime minister of Japan, Yuko Kishida, received a Kanjivaram stole in Kadam wood Jali box

Credit: Times of India

6. Akshta Murthy, spouse of prime minister of United Kingdom got a Banarasi stole in a Kadam wood box

Credit: Times Of India

7. Spouse of prime minister of Mauritius, Kobita Ramdanee received an Ikkat stole in Teak wood box

Credit: Times Of India

These are some of the details that we know about the gifts that have been given to the various world leaders that came to India for the G20 Summit.