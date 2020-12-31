There's all kinds of roundups at the end of every year, and this year, the concierge delivery service Dunzo did one as well. Considering we were all stuck inside our houses for a large part of the year, many of us with no means of transport, services like these came in handy. 2020's delivery trends threw some light on all the things people ordered while wallowing at home.

According to Dunzo, orders for condoms on average were 3 times more during the day than the night.

People in Hyderabad were in the lead with a 6-time surge in condom purchases, followed by Chennai with 5x, Jaipur with 4x, and Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded a 3x surge in day-time condom orders.

Rolling paper was also 'high' on the list. People in Bengaluru bought 22 times more rolling paper than people in Chennai.

Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Delhi topped the list in orders of the emergency contraceptive iPill. Jaipur meanwhile ordered the most number of pregnancy test kits.

When it comes to the food people ordered the most, it was chicken biryani for Bengaluru, dal khichdi for Mumbai, idlis in Chennai, aloo tikki burgers in Gurgaon, and misal pav in Pune.

Milk was the most-ordered grocery item in Pune and Hyderabad, while Delhi ordered soft drinks. In terms of being healthy, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai ordered more jaggery over sugar, Delhi ordered more quinoa and kale, and brown bread was Pune’s pick, while broccoli and avocado orders topped the list in Mumbai.

As for books, the top book orders were ‘Wild Himalaya’ by Stephen Atler, ‘Rhododendrons in the Mist’ by Ruskin Bond, and ‘Ultimate Grandmother Hacks’ by Kavita Devgan.

Some pretty interesting choices in there, huh?