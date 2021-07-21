It is no secret just how often women are subjected to harassment on the streets, especially in our country. And now yet another shameful incident has come to light. A group of North-Eastern women posted a video and spoke about an incident that took place with them around Hauz Khas Village.

The video starts off with the group of women asking the harassers why they thought it was acceptable for them to speak to them in such a vile manner. One of the women revealed that they were leaving a pub in Hauz Khas around 10 pm when a couple of men decided to ask them 'Rate kya hai?' That is when they decided to stand up to them and call them out on their grave racism and slut-shaming.

The two girls narrating the incident mentioned that they tried complaining to a police officer as well, but instead of receiving the safety and protection they deserved, the cops simply smiled at them and walked off. Not only this but on one occasion, during the same night, a police officer asked them whether they're dancers when the group was heading into a restaurant.

As soon as the video went viral, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi police.

Came across a shameful video on social media wherein some women from the North East have alleged that a group of men have racially and sexually harassed them and asked, "Tumhara rate kya hai". This is a very very serious matter, issuing Notice to Delhi Police to register FIR. pic.twitter.com/EpqCAxJDVh — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 21, 2021

So many people felt infuriated at seeing the video, here are the reactions people had to it.

How disgusting is this? When will this stop?