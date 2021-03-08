The long awaited interview between Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Oprah Winfrey is finally here and some fine tea was spilled. For two hours, the Sussexes spoke about stepping down as royals, feeling uncomfortable, mentally drained and having been silenced enough.

Here is everything Meghan and Harry revealed in their interview:

1. Meghan admitted to feeling suicidal while pregnant with Archie

When she was pregnant with Archie, Meghan admitted that she had begun feeling suicidal due to the onslaught of negative coverage by the British press. "I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just — I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out. I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered. But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

2. Meghan said that she was denied mental health help when she became suicidal

While Harry was extremely supportive when she confided in him, the palace wasn't the same. When they both approached the the palace’s human resources department to seek mental health help, Meghan was denied any assistance. “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help and said that I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she recalled. “They said, ‘My heart goes out to you, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.”



3. Contrary to popular belief, Kate Middleton made her cry before her wedding

While most tabloids stated that Meghan had made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding over bridesmaid dresses, it was actually the other way around."It made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it," she said, clearing the air. She added that Kate was a “good person,” and the media “really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain” between them but it isn't so.

4. Archie was not offered a prince title or “protection" or any security, without explaination

When Archie was born in May 2019, the press assumed that the couple did not give him a title because they wanted him to have a normal life. However, Meghan said that they were never given a choice. "While I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie. It’s not their right to take it away. They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess. He wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of my pregnancy, where I’m going, ‘Hold on for a second.’ We’re not saying don’t make him a prince, but if you’re saying the title is what’s going to affect the protection, our son needs to be safe." Meghan added that she and Harry were not given any explaination for this decision.

5. The royal family was conserned about how dark Archie’s skin might be.

Meghan spoke about a conversation that took place between Harry and prominent family members when she was pregnant. There were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” However, when Oprah pressed to ask if they could share who said such things, Harry said, “I’m never going to share, but at the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked.”

6. She felt like she was never protected like other members of the royal family

Meghan said that Buckingham Palace refused to let her, Harry, or her friends respond to any press inquires with anything except “no comment," However, once they were married and saw the palace’s dynamics with other royals, they began to feel silenced. “It was when everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," she unvieled.

7. Prince Charles ghosted Harry before the couple announced they were stepping back

Days before the couple announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, Prince Charles cut off communication with Harry. Harry said that he had had three conversations with Queen Elizabeth and two conversations with his father prior to being ghosted. And Charles requested that all communications moving forward, be written. "By that point, I took matters into my own hands. It was like, I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed.”

He further added that there is “a lot of work” to be done to fix his relationship with his father, and that his father and brother "are trapped". “I feel really let down, because he’s (Prince Charles) been through something similar,” he said.

8. The couple’s second child will be a girl

The couple did have some good news to share as they revealed that they are having a girl! “Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We’ve got our family—the four of us and our two dogs," Harry said.

Meghan's honestly has us falling in love with her.