In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning monarch in history when the length of her tenure surpassed her great-great-grandmother Victoria.





She became the first British monarch to ever celebrate the Sapphire Jubilee, which is 65 years on the throne. Only a few monarchs have been able to complete 70 years on the throne and if the Queen lives till 2022, she could possibly achieve that too.

But have you ever wondered what will happen if Queen Elizabeth II dies? There are several things that will happen- some instantly and some over a course of time. Check it out.

1. Operation 'London Bridge' will commence.





After Queen Elizabeth II passes away, information will be passed on with code names. Queen's private secretary will call up the Prime Minister and say 'London Bridge is down' to convey the message. Then, citizens will be given the news by an official announcement made straight from the Palace.

2. National mourning will be held.





A 12-day period national mourning will be held in Britain after the Queen's death. Union Jack flags in the UK and around the world will also be flown at half-mast and maybe her body will be kept in Westminster Hall until her funeral to allow people to pay their respects.

3. The royal family will gather near the Queen's bed.





Death can happen for any reason but if the Queen contracts an illness and her physician suggests that death is impending, other royal family members will gather around her bedside to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes.



4. The sad news will be made public in various ways.





Apparently, footman in mourning clothes will post a black-edged notice to the gates of Buckingham Palace that announces her death. An official announcement will also be posted on the official website. Of course, the news will also be publicized on all other social platforms like Twitter and Facebook.



5. The media will immediately cover the story.





Queen's death will be broadcast immediately, however, if she dies overnight, the announcement may be delayed until early the next morning. BBC News will suspend on all the planned shows and provide detailed coverage of the royal news. Even comedy shows on BBC TV channels will be suspended till the funeral is completed.



6. The bells will toll.





All the flags in London will be lowered to half-mast and church bells all over the city will toll. The tenor bell at Westminster Abbey that is rung during all royal deaths will also ring. Apart from that, all major events, functions will be canceled and people will gather outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.



7. The Parliament will convene.





You see, Queen Elizabeth II is the current head of the state, so her death will need government involvement. After the Queen's death, the Parliament will convene in order to swear allegiance to the successor.



8. The Queen's body will be flown back to London.





According to the Guardian , if the Queen dies while abroad, a plane from the Royal Air Force will send a coffin with royal undertakers to bring her back by air. On the other hand, if she dies in England, outside of London, a car will be arranged to transport her body to Buckingham Palace where she will be places in the throne room. Her body will be watched by four Grenadier Guards.

9. There is a different plan in place if the Queen dies in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.





If the Queen dies in Balmoral Castle, her body will be moved to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and then carried up the Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral for a funeral service. The public will be notified simultaneously, and then the Royal Train will carry the body back to London for the burial services.

10. Prince Charles will become the King Of England.





Princes Charles may not be as popular as his son Prince William but he will be next in line to take over the throne. Prince Charles will have to make a speech in the evening and will be proclaimed King at 11 AM the next day when he takes an oath known as the accession declaration. Then, the Heralds will read the proclamation all over the city, the trumpets will be played, canons will go off in a royal salute and flags will fly high again. However, the coronation will only take place after the mourning period is over.



11. Prince Charles will have to choose his name.





Like all reigning monarchs, Prince Charles will have to choose any name he likes. Sources suggest that Prince Charles might change his name to King George in honor of his grandfather or King Philip for his father. But, he may also choose to be named King Charles III.



12. King Charles will go on a royal tour.





After being named King, Charles will have to visit all 'home countries' including the British Isles, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland for his first royal order of business. Along the way, he will also be meeting leaders and influential people from all these places.



13. The Queen will be put to rest in the state.





After the King completes his royal tour, the Queen will be laid to rest. The coffin carrying the Queen's body will go in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

14. The funeral will be televised.





The funeral proceedings will be shown live on television. The service will be held in Westminster Abbey on a day that’s likely to become a national holiday for the people of England.

15. The line of succession will change.





After the Queen Elizabeth dies, the line of succession will change and Prince Charles will take over by assuming the role of the monarch. Then, William will take Prince Charles' place and become the Prince of Wales. This is the position that is given to the person who's next in line for throne. Even Kate will become Princess of Wales, but she has the option to decline the title out of respect for Princess Diana. After Prince William takes charge, his children will be next in line for the throne, followed by Prince Harry.



Tell us, which fact fascinated you the most.