Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his authorisation to special military operation in Ukraine. As per reports, he said that the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable" now. Ukraine also said that at least seven people have been killed and nine wounded in Russian shelling.

As the crisis deepens, let's see what's the stand major world leaders are taking.

1. US President Joe Biden said that they would continue to provide support to Ukraine, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified". In his address he said:

My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

2. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK and its allies will respond decisively to Russia’s “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine.

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.



President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.



The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Putin’s venture in Ukraine must fail and must be seen to fail.



That will require the perseverance, the unity and the resolve of the entire Western Alliance, and the UK will do everything possible to ensure that that unity is maintained. pic.twitter.com/r1UMw6oTZ2 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 22, 2022

3. Japanese PM strongly condemned the military incursion by Russia and said that it shakes the foundation of the "international order".

The latest Russian invasion shakes the foundation of the international order, which does not permit unilateral attempts to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia. We will coordinate efforts with the international community, including the United States, and deal with this swiftly.

4. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi decried Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable".

The Italian Government condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination.

5. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Putin's move and called for targeted European sanctions against Russia.

6. Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Talking about the Minsk peace agreements of 2014, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, said:

With its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community.

7. António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, believes that the war "doesn't make any sense" and could cause a "level of suffering not seen in Europe since the Balkan crisis".

Recently, making a last-minute plea to the Russian president, he said:

President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.

8. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Russia's move will be met with a severe response by Australia and the international community.

I will call it what it is: the Russian government launched a brutal invasion, unprovoked, on Ukraine and should be condemned for doing so.

9. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country... Russia’s brazen acts will not go unpunished.

10. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also issued a statement on the ongoing crisis and expressed support to Ukraine.

We'll weaken Russia's economic base & its capacity to modernise. In addition, we'll freeze Russian assets in EU & stop access of Russian banks to European financial market. Like with the first package of sanctions, we're closely aligned with partners & allies.

11. China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun delivered a brief statement at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in the wake of the recent crisis.

The current situation in Ukraine is the result of many complex factors. China always makes its own position according to the merits of the matter itself. We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Ukrainian envoy to India Igor Polikha has now sought PM Modi's intervention to stop Putin.