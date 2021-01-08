The new WhatsApp policy has people up in arms - in fact, they're actually going the extra mile to make sure their protest against the mandatory policies is heard. A lot of people have been straight up deleting WhatsApp, and posting the screenshot to Twitter. Check it out!

Useless #WhatsappNewPolicy

Mark Zuckerberg How can you spoil whatsapp ?? What a Greedy Fool, I will Delete My *Whatsapp* bcoz of the NEW Monitoring Privacy Policy which will take place From Now till February-8.



Telegram will be my New Whatsapp. Okay 👌 pic.twitter.com/NpQ3exbcbQ — 𝙊𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀𝙍 𝘥e 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙀𝐗 ⬤ (@de_charlex) January 7, 2021

People installing #Telegram after #whatsapp changed its policy.



*Me who is already in Telegram just to download Movies and Webseries #Telegram #WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/VgpVxwg2CJ — Pavan Mhaske (@Itssssp1) January 7, 2021

Everyone is switching to #Telegram

after #WhatsappNewPolicy

well I can't understand why people rely on apps how could we know any app is privacy friendly 🤔🤔

meanwhile telegram owner be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/bAEa4ykKCx — Laiba zafar (@Laibaza52587107) January 8, 2021

whatsapp has updated and its no more secure because its sharing our information with Facebook. It’s time to shift on another app for privacy of our data and many if us already have accepted update without reading.#WhatsappPrivacy #WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/EZmoicXFdP — Our Rights (@OurRights786) January 8, 2021

This new policy of WhatsApp is very useless. This new policy notification came to me yesterday also. WhatsApp is also asking for complete data. It is against privacy,

I will not give my data even if you have to close #WhatsApp. @WhatsApp#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/uj8INrQpbB — PN PANDEY #WithFarmers (@Im_PNPANDEY) January 8, 2021

Time to switch to #Telegram.We need privacy. Scary WhatsApp update will share Your data with Facebook 🙄#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/ICQn8FxXPh — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) January 8, 2021

If you're not paying for the product, then you're the product. . . . .🙃#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/FVgwjvuO2m — Adarsh Vardhan Srivastava (@I_am_AvTheGr8T) January 7, 2021

If you're looking at migrating out of WhatsApp, @signalapp is a very good option. Signal is developed under Signal Foundation which is a non-profit foundation. It is open source and peer reviewed. Same is not true with Telegram and other market offerings. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) January 8, 2021

1Whatsapp after new privacy 'abhi maza aye ga na beruu'😂

2 whatsapp after seeing people switching to telegram 😂😂#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/2QOGfkDz0K — WITCHER😈 (@tweetsby_ak) January 8, 2021

New update on privacy policy of WhatsApp be like...#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/skUdVv3eQa — BASIL (@BASIIL85) January 7, 2021

Many people are afraid the new policies will compromise user privacy, as it shares information with Facebook.