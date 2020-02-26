Recently 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg got a chance to meet her role model, the human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai. These two young trailblazers sharing a frame is the inspiration we need to change the world. 

Greta was in the United Kindom for a school protest when she met Malala at the University of Oxford, where Malala is currently a student. Looks like these two sheroes were filled with mutual respect and admiration for each other. 

Pictures of these two trailblazers in one frame, planning to change the world for a better cause is inspiring Netizens: 

You go girl!