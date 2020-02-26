Recently 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg got a chance to meet her role model, the human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai. These two young trailblazers sharing a frame is the inspiration we need to change the world.

So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

Greta was in the United Kindom for a school protest when she met Malala at the University of Oxford, where Malala is currently a student. Looks like these two sheroes were filled with mutual respect and admiration for each other.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

Pictures of these two trailblazers in one frame, planning to change the world for a better cause is inspiring Netizens:

Wow these pictures are so inspiring.

