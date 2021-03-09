On March 8 every year, we celebrate Women's Day. And while we should honour women the entire year, for me, it's the day to celebrate the contributions and the resilience of other amazing women while also reminding the society how far it has to go in achieving gender equality.

So that's that, but of course, it can't be this simple, can it? For years now, people have been using "there is no men's day" as a counter for many arguments focused on sexism.

Had almost forgotten that tomorrow is International Mens day of asking 'When is International mens day ? '. — Vonny (@VonnyR7) March 7, 2021

BuT wHaT aBoUt InTeRnAtIoNaL mEnS dAy pic.twitter.com/Cr2D1LYktF — Minister for Baddies (@neuroticgremlin) March 8, 2021

That's dumb and unnecessary to begin with but anyway, there is, in fact, men's day. It falls on the 19th of November.

I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated: BJP MP Sonal Mansingh in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/1xYDUuX8Np — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

There is a site called international men's day which also lists the objectives of celebrating the occasion, the tradition which started in 1992.

These include highlighting discrimination against men, improving gender equality, etc. Apart from these, 'themes' are also followed. Some of these are: Giving Boys the Best Possible Start in Life (2011), Helping Men and Boys Live Longer, Happier and Healthier Lives (2012), etc.

Since the topic was raised on Twitter yesterday (as it does every year on the 8th of March), reactions followed. Here are some of them.

all the weird replyguys can calm down theres an international mens day too pic.twitter.com/t023Et1ldy — Backdoor Company (@DoorHinge9) March 8, 2021

international mens day is november 19th if u googled it xx https://t.co/CNqtwLlU2K — AIMEE (@aimetheteenager) March 8, 2021

I wonder how many times “International Mens Day 2021” was googled today — boog🎰🎲💵💰🤑 (@_boog1) March 9, 2021

Oop, it’s international women’s day. Brace yourselves for *those* men asking “WhY iS tHeRe nO iNtErNaTiOnAL mEnS dAy???”



There is one, by the way. You just don’t know about it because you don’t ACTUALLY care about mens day. You’re just angry about women having a day. — Kaya Lili 🦇🌸 (@x_ToxicTears) March 8, 2021

Why don’t we just rename #InternationalWomensDay #InternationalMensDay ? It’ll be quicker and less annoying. — Louise Ashworth 🕷🇪🇺 (@Ashworth101) March 7, 2021

Happy #InternationalWomensDay all! Let’s keep a count of how many times we will be asked that all important question on this special day: but when oh when is #InternationalMensDay??



3 times so far for me.... — Amanda Ankin (@AmandaAnkin) March 8, 2021

" #InternationalWomensDay ?? BUT wHeN is InTerNAtIONAL MeNs DaY??"



It's everyday except today. Yes. That's all you get. pic.twitter.com/QuwvD2CZnb — Reeves (@singfromthehair) March 8, 2021

So there you go, guys. Two quick things before I go though:





Please show this much interest in international men's day when it actually happens.



Please include everyone who identifies as man when you do.