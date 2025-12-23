In association with Pulsar

“Creator just won a brand-new bike by uploading a video!” That’s how the internet found out about Pulsar Underground, and from that moment on, the content game was never the same.

What started as a bold digital challenge quickly evolved into a full-blown creator revolution. Over 3,000 participants across India jumped in, cameras ready, confidence higher than a revving engine. The mission? To own the spotlight, showcase raw talent, and ride away with more than just likes, real rewards.

The Journey from Upload to Underground Fame

With more than 4,000 uploads and over 5 lakh visits, Pulsar Underground turned the internet into a creative battleground. Every reel, short, and clip carried that signature blend of adrenaline and attitude, perfectly in sync with the Pulsar spirit.

The “Daring, Starring You” category became the heart of the challenge, accounting for over 50 percent of all submissions. From gravity-defying bike stunts to cinematic edits and fearless storytelling, creators brought raw imagination and pulse-racing energy to every frame.

Who Joined the Ride

This wasn’t just your typical influencer crowd. It was a Gen Z takeover. Nearly 45 percent of participants were Gen Z, turning the challenge into a vibrant celebration of youth culture and self-expression.

While metros made up 50 percent of the action, the rest came roaring in from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Creators from smaller towns proved that great ideas don’t need big backdrops, just a camera, creativity, and conviction.

The Influencer Edge

To fuel the momentum, popular creator Mr Faisu joined the movement, sparking a new wave of entries and excitement. His participation added serious star power to the campaign, seamlessly blending aspirational storytelling with street-level authenticity.

A Campaign That Broke the Internet

The engagement was electric with hours of screen time, endless shares, and conversations that refused to fade. Pulsar Underground didn’t just reward creators; it redefined what brand challenges could be: a movement powered by creativity, community, and coolness.

The India Bike Week Takeover

Pulsar Underground was front and center at this year’s India Bike Week; the creators’ platform was brought to the ground with high-energy stunts and challenges. The winners on the platform were awarded their bikes at the event, who then roared out of IBW on their new Pulsar NS200s.

From the first upload to the final leaderboard reveal, the energy stayed high-octane. Every moment celebrated not just the winners but an entire generation of creators who dared to hit “record” and show the world what they’ve got.

In the end, Pulsar Underground wasn’t just a campaign. It was proof that when you give creators a platform, they don’t just participate, they take over.

SW News Network