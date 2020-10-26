When the pandemic began back in March, we remember clapping and banging thaalis for the healthcare workers who were on the frontlines. Now, almost 8 months later, the same doctors have been forced to go on a hunger strike because they haven't been paid for three months. 

Source: Indian Express

On one hand, we're relying on these doctors to save lives - working day and night. And on the other hand, these senior doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)-run hospitals have taken mass casual leaves and are starving themselves to get their basic pays. 

Source: Twitter

Here are some images from the strike that capture the magnitude of what is going on in New Delhi:

RR Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors has stated that if their demands are not met, the doctors will go on an indefinite strike from tomorrow. 