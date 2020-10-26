When the pandemic began back in March, we remember clapping and banging thaalis for the healthcare workers who were on the frontlines. Now, almost 8 months later, the same doctors have been forced to go on a hunger strike because they haven't been paid for three months.

On one hand, we're relying on these doctors to save lives - working day and night. And on the other hand, these senior doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)-run hospitals have taken mass casual leaves and are starving themselves to get their basic pays.

Here are some images from the strike that capture the magnitude of what is going on in New Delhi:

PM Care funds was collected to tackle COVID19 Pandemic then why can’t it be used to pay doctors salaries: must listen to Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, President, RDA AIIMS, New Delhi who joined protesting doctors at Jantar Mantar. Doctors of MCD hospitals are on strike from last 6 days pic.twitter.com/NaJ0mhRog1 — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) October 17, 2020

#WATCH



वेतन चोर (salary thief) Ravana being burnt on #Dussehra

by doctors of Delhi's Hindurao Hospital



Docs have been unpaid for 4 months

Have been on hunger strike for 3 days@ndtv @FordaIndia @rao_cell pic.twitter.com/IsHLPNDFIr — Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) October 25, 2020

RR Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors has stated that if their demands are not met, the doctors will go on an indefinite strike from tomorrow.