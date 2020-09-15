The NEET exams have been embroiled in multiple discussions this year, with many students across the nation requesting for the exam to be postponed, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters like floods.
However, it was decided to not postpone the exam, and students from across the nation turned up at the various centres to take the examination.
#WATCH: Candidates queue up outside TCS at Patto Plaza in Panaji, Goa - designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. They are being made to discard their masks and are being provided fresh masks after their temperature is checked, in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/oekpUNmqlk— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
Students faced many challenges, from long journeys to unforeseen delays, and some students still missed taking the exam.
Who's responsible for their year loss? @DrRPNishank @anubha1812 @11Petitioners @sakshijoshii #NEET2020 @ChouhanShivraj— AMAN SINGH (@AMANSINGH2198) September 14, 2020
This is so sad. Officials can be so heartless -
‘I lost a year’: Bihar boy travels 700 kms, misses NEET by 10 minutes https://t.co/zutuiMC8o4
But now it appears, one of the biggest challenges might just be the lack of social distancing at the centres, and people have been calling it out on social media:
*Where is Social distancing?— Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) September 13, 2020
*Where is Your SOP?
*Why you gave surgical mask to students instead of N95 mask ?
*Surgical masks cant protect against infection with SARS-CoV-2#NEET2020 #NEET #NEETSuicide #NEETisSocial_Injustice #NEET_Kills #17Sept17Hrs17Minutes #AatmnirbharBihar pic.twitter.com/xLaniz6ViH
SOP failure After #NEET2020 exam.— Vaibhav kaushik (@vaikaushik25) September 13, 2020
Center: Golden International School Rau, Indore. pic.twitter.com/Xh8SQjzBty
Have a look of social distancing on kota junction 😅👏@kumarRanjeet80 @PiyushGoyal@PMOIndia @narendramodi@RailwaySeva @BJP4India@ndtv @ndtvindia#BanNEET_SaveTNStudents#BanNEET_SaveTNStudents #BanNEET #NEET2020 pic.twitter.com/gTmygTdh0G— Ravi (@RaviNiklaus) September 12, 2020
is this the social distancing that you promised us? @DG_NTA .. I am in my #NEET2020 Centre rn pic.twitter.com/4TPYlc245l— Nivetha (@Nivetha7_42) September 13, 2020
Karwali Social distancing??#Rahul_Ji_Help_Raj_Students @kota #kota #NEET2020 @ashokgehlot51 @1stIndiaNews @zeerajasthan_— Punit Saini (@PunitSaini312) September 13, 2020
Credit- instagram- @Kota_diaries pic.twitter.com/uPicK0hVKh
No social distancing, everyone is looking worried. Visuals from #NEET2020 examination center.— Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) September 13, 2020
Sad day for students and their parents. #ModiHaiToMumkinHai @HansrajMeena @YashMeghwal @NationalDastak @StandwithShruti @TheShudra @Sumitchauhaan pic.twitter.com/vAu2LttWS6
Social distancing..........— 🌼Prerna🌼 (@prernaasinhaa) September 13, 2020
WHERE?????????#NEET2020 #NEET pic.twitter.com/j5PfMX3Zmx
See the social distancing followed at #NEET2020 centre at Mundka, New Delhi.— Safeer Zaidi (@ZaidiSafeer) September 13, 2020
If something happens who is responsible?@anubha1812 @TheDeshBhakt @dhruv_rathee @Swamy39 @11Petitioners#NEET pic.twitter.com/ctOQOHxkWw
excellent social distancing 🙌🙌..dekh lo students ke life ki social distancing ..wa Bhai wa....Nashik#neet2020 #NEETExam @ndtv @ndtvindia @RRPSpeaks @PMOIndia @sohitmishra99 @sanket pic.twitter.com/STJNmYZksD— harshad raundal (@HarshadRaundal) September 13, 2020
This is social distancing at NEET exam centre in Gandhinagar...Can't believe @AppleEDU @MoHFW_INDIA @WHO @PMOIndia @dhruv_rathee #dhruvrathee @EduMinOfIndia @usedgov waiting since 6am in morning #NEET2020 pic.twitter.com/RpL9Dbq0PG— Rohit (@Rohit99890102) September 13, 2020
While in certain centres all proper norms were adopted, in most centres, there was a clear case of SOP failure. At a time when India is fast edging closer to becoming the nation with the maximum Covid-19 cases, this is a frightening reality to encounter.