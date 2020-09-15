The NEET exams have been embroiled in multiple discussions this year, with many students across the nation requesting for the exam to be postponed, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters like floods.

However, it was decided to not postpone the exam, and students from across the nation turned up at the various centres to take the examination.

#WATCH: Candidates queue up outside TCS at Patto Plaza in Panaji, Goa - designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. They are being made to discard their masks and are being provided fresh masks after their temperature is checked, in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/oekpUNmqlk — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Students faced many challenges, from long journeys to unforeseen delays, and some students still missed taking the exam.

💔

This is so sad. Officials can be so heartless -

‘I lost a year’: Bihar boy travels 700 kms, misses NEET by 10 minutes https://t.co/zutuiMC8o4 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) September 14, 2020

But now it appears, one of the biggest challenges might just be the lack of social distancing at the centres, and people have been calling it out on social media:

SOP failure After #NEET2020 exam.

Center: Golden International School Rau, Indore. pic.twitter.com/Xh8SQjzBty — Vaibhav kaushik (@vaikaushik25) September 13, 2020

is this the social distancing that you promised us? @DG_NTA .. I am in my #NEET2020 Centre rn pic.twitter.com/4TPYlc245l — Nivetha (@Nivetha7_42) September 13, 2020

While in certain centres all proper norms were adopted, in most centres, there was a clear case of SOP failure. At a time when India is fast edging closer to becoming the nation with the maximum Covid-19 cases, this is a frightening reality to encounter.