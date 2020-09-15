The NEET exams have been embroiled in multiple discussions this year, with many students across the nation requesting for the exam to be postponed, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters like floods. 

However, it was decided to not postpone the exam, and students from across the nation turned up at the various centres to take the examination. 

Students faced many challenges, from long journeys to unforeseen delays, and some students still missed taking the exam.

But now it appears, one of the biggest challenges might just be the lack of social distancing at the centres, and people have been calling it out on social media: 

While in certain centres all proper norms were adopted, in most centres, there was a clear case of SOP failure. At a time when India is fast edging closer to becoming the nation with the maximum Covid-19 cases, this is a frightening reality to encounter. 