We are in the middle of one of the scariest pandemics this country has ever seen. The whole country is under lockdown. Cops are beating people up all across the country, migrant workers are walking hundreds of miles because they have nowhere else to go. But Twitter realised the Home Minister Amit Shah has not been seen in the last week or so.
So, naturally, they had some tough questions to ask.
#WhereIsAmitShah— Cream Roll (@creeamroll) March 28, 2020
Amit shah right now: pic.twitter.com/RFkhLZ9GVd
Those who want to know #WhereIsAmitShah— Ravish Kumar (@SirRavishkumar_) March 28, 2020
Let me tell you
He is busy calculating the total cost of buying MLAs to form govt in another Non-BJP states pic.twitter.com/n3pB8YLXSt
#WhereIsAmitShah In— Dip Patel (@DipPatel256) March 28, 2020
Election Time National Calamity pic.twitter.com/oZqBT8rldk
#WhereIsAmitShah— Azad Desh Me (@ZorSeBoloAzaadi) March 28, 2020
Active only in Election mode. pic.twitter.com/pOp73UUBOQ
Did the browbeating Home Minister take the 'Home' part of his Ministry way too seriously in the time of crisis? 🤔🧐#WhereIsAmitShah #Fattu pic.twitter.com/etrkByLrSw— Chicha Ali Vaidya (@AuntyHindutva) March 28, 2020
#WhereisTadiPar— Anees MD (@Mega_Kannadiga) March 27, 2020
The nation has gone into chaos one side there are police brutalities while the other side poor people and daily laborers who are stuck in the other are facing all the difficulties. Our Horse trade expert #AmitShah is invisible in this crucial time.
Corona has occurred in more than 150 countries But there was no video of police beating the common man in any country except India!😡@LambaAlka @PMOIndia @AmitShah #IndiaVsCorona #AmitShah #ChineseVirus19— Gaurav singh (@Itsgauravsing) March 28, 2020
Expect puff pieces, in the next couple of days, telling us how #AmitShah worked behind the scenes, directing officer & state governments, to help alleviate the reverse migrant situation.— thakursahab (@65thakursahab) March 28, 2020
Don't expect anyone to ask, where the hell is #AmitShah . #MigrantsOnTheRoad
If Indian stuck in china, Italy, Iran can be rescued and brought by flights, why would not daily wage workers transported back safely to their hometown #PMOfIndia #AmitShah— Reetu Yadav (@reetuyadav24) March 28, 2020
The nation wants to know where is #AmitShah????🤷🏻♀️— Moana_Mui قلبِ مومنه (@Qalb_e_Momina) March 27, 2020
#WhereIsAmitShah— Shees Alam10 (@shais_alam) March 28, 2020
After #coronavirusindia #AmitShah be like 👇👇👇😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/91xsVqCH2o
#Amitshah missing pic.twitter.com/tHUj7wc3dX— Ali Khan (@meetalikhan) March 28, 2020
Dear @AmitShah,— Faizal Peraje 🇮🇳 (@faizal_peraje) March 28, 2020
This nation is missing your "Chanakya Neeti" to fight #COVID19. Please come, give some chronology to beat this crisis.#AmitShah please come back...#WhereIsAmitShah #WhereIsTadipar pic.twitter.com/oxZFPO2EZs
#PMOfIndia Sir, hope you won't leave ur people alone. Your HM #AmitShah is missing since #Corona spread.— Meera (@Senseplz1) March 28, 2020
Failure of so called political strategist home minister too...— கார்த்தி | Karthi (@attur_karthi) March 28, 2020
Where is he hiding now??..#WhereIsAmitShah#amitshahresign#LockdownWithoutPlan
where is @AmitShah hiding ?— suvarna veerappa (@SuvarnaVeerappa) March 25, 2020
he is not handing out his nagreekta patra to anybody 🤔
underground 🤔
Hey @NASA !— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) March 28, 2020
Can you locate Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah by using your satellites.
We have a serious situation here in india & Home Minister is missing in action.
Thank You#AmitShahMissing pic.twitter.com/BRC5RyjmyB
@AmitShahOffice @PMOIndia #AmitShahMissing pic.twitter.com/PKUGrNeXrz— Sonallaxmi Ghag (@sonallaxmi) March 28, 2020
I guess, the tweets have said enough.