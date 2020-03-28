We are in the middle of one of the scariest pandemics this country has ever seen. The whole country is under lockdown. Cops are beating people up all across the country, migrant workers are walking hundreds of miles because they have nowhere else to go. But Twitter realised the Home Minister Amit Shah has not been seen in the last week or so.

amit shah
Source: News18

So, naturally, they had some tough questions to ask. 

I guess, the tweets have said enough. 