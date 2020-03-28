We are in the middle of one of the scariest pandemics this country has ever seen. The whole country is under lockdown. Cops are beating people up all across the country, migrant workers are walking hundreds of miles because they have nowhere else to go. But Twitter realised the Home Minister Amit Shah has not been seen in the last week or so.

So, naturally, they had some tough questions to ask.

Those who want to know #WhereIsAmitShah

Let me tell you



He is busy calculating the total cost of buying MLAs to form govt in another Non-BJP states pic.twitter.com/n3pB8YLXSt — Ravish Kumar (@SirRavishkumar_) March 28, 2020

Did the browbeating Home Minister take the 'Home' part of his Ministry way too seriously in the time of crisis? 🤔🧐#WhereIsAmitShah #Fattu pic.twitter.com/etrkByLrSw — Chicha Ali Vaidya (@AuntyHindutva) March 28, 2020

#WhereisTadiPar

The nation has gone into chaos one side there are police brutalities while the other side poor people and daily laborers who are stuck in the other are facing all the difficulties. Our Horse trade expert #AmitShah is invisible in this crucial time. — Anees MD (@Mega_Kannadiga) March 27, 2020

Corona has occurred in more than 150 countries But there was no video of police beating the common man in any country except India!😡@LambaAlka @PMOIndia @AmitShah #IndiaVsCorona #AmitShah #ChineseVirus19 — Gaurav singh (@Itsgauravsing) March 28, 2020

Expect puff pieces, in the next couple of days, telling us how #AmitShah worked behind the scenes, directing officer & state governments, to help alleviate the reverse migrant situation.

Don't expect anyone to ask, where the hell is #AmitShah . #MigrantsOnTheRoad — thakursahab (@65thakursahab) March 28, 2020

If Indian stuck in china, Italy, Iran can be rescued and brought by flights, why would not daily wage workers transported back safely to their hometown #PMOfIndia #AmitShah — Reetu Yadav (@reetuyadav24) March 28, 2020

The nation wants to know where is #AmitShah????🤷🏻‍♀️ — Moana_Mui ‏قلبِ مومنه (@Qalb_e_Momina) March 27, 2020

#PMOfIndia Sir, hope you won't leave ur people alone. Your HM #AmitShah is missing since #Corona spread. — Meera (@Senseplz1) March 28, 2020

Failure of so called political strategist home minister too...

Where is he hiding now??..#WhereIsAmitShah#amitshahresign#LockdownWithoutPlan — கார்த்தி | Karthi (@attur_karthi) March 28, 2020

where is @AmitShah hiding ?



he is not handing out his nagreekta patra to anybody 🤔



underground 🤔 — suvarna veerappa (@SuvarnaVeerappa) March 25, 2020

Mr.Amit Shah..oops new age Chanakya is Missing from last few days .if any information please contact to INNOCENT People of INDIA.... pic.twitter.com/ipyK5KwwP2 — Harwinder Singh Walia (@harwinder_walia) March 28, 2020

Hey @NASA !



Can you locate Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah by using your satellites.



We have a serious situation here in india & Home Minister is missing in action.



Thank You#AmitShahMissing pic.twitter.com/BRC5RyjmyB — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) March 28, 2020

I guess, the tweets have said enough.