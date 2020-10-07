Which 'Iconic' News Anchor Are You Most Like? The Nation Wants To Know

There's so much more to news these days. Yeah, I am talking of the news anchors. You love them, troll them or hate them, there's one in each one of us.

Take this quiz to know which news anchor are you like.

1. How do you stalk your crush? via giphy Follow them wherever they go. Spam them on WhatsApp. Follow them on Twitter. Call them from unknown numbers. Ask them out.

2. What's the one thing you cannot live without? via giphy Makeup Glasses Twitter WhatsApp Books

3. What's your reaction when someone calls you a bhakt? You get angry. You feel validated. You get offended. You explain your ideology to them. You argue with them.

4. What do you look for in a significant other? via unsplash Humour I'll stick with my phone. Thanks. Intelligence Curiosity Support and encouragement

5. What do you look for in a show or movie? via revenue hub Title Content Actors Plot Popularity

6. What's your favourite genre? Drama Comedy Horror Adventure Science Fiction

7. What do you do when a new colleague joins your team? via giphy Stalk them. Give them weird looks. Get friendly with them. Check their bio on Instagram. Help them with work.

8. What's your favourite hobby? via giphy Asking questions. Peeping into others' phone all the time. Watching saas bahu serials. Arguing with people. You love spending time alone.

9. What's your reason to attend any party? via mid-day Gossip milegi. You want to meet new people. You get to dress. Daaru pi ke gyaan pelenge. Goodwill and reputation maintain karni hai.