Which 'Iconic' News Anchor Are You Most Like? The Nation Wants To Know

There's so much more to news these days. Yeah, I am talking of the news anchors. You love them, troll them or hate them, there's one in each one of us.
Take this quiz to know which news anchor are you like.
1. How do you stalk your crush?
2. What's the one thing you cannot live without?
3. What's your reaction when someone calls you a bhakt?
4. What do you look for in a significant other?
via unsplash
5. What do you look for in a show or movie?
via revenue hub
6. What's your favourite genre?
7. What do you do when a new colleague joins your team?
8. What's your favourite hobby?
9. What's your reason to attend any party?
via mid-day
10. If you could be one superhero, which one from the following would you be?
via fromthegrapevine
Result