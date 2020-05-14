Mizoram joins the club of states that have shooed away the coronavirus and have become Covid-19 free. The other northeastern states that also share the same statue are Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

This week, the lone coronavirus patient was discharged from Zoram Medical College after 45 days of intense treatment and after four consecutive tests turned negative.

The patient is a man in his early 50s who had returned to Mizoram from Amsterdam. He was pursuing his higher studies and according to his travel history, he returned on March 16th.

Soon after his return, he contracted the coronavirus disease on March 24th. He has been advised home quarantine for 14 days and then will undergo medical check-up again.

On this good news, the Chief Minister of the state, Pu Zoramthanga said:

Mizoram is a very disciplined state. With the help of the church, NGOs and administration, we have so far survived this crisis and are determined to continue to do so in the future.

Commenting on the discipline of the citizens and the sincerity with which everyone in the state obeyed the lockdown rules, the CM attributed this achievement to his people.

While the state entirely is in a green zone, they are still going to strictly take any and all precautions because there is no guarantee that the virus will not come again. Hence, it is important to remain vigilant and continue to live like the threat of corona looms over everybody.