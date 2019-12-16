At a time when the whole nation is protesting against CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for the Jharkhand election, promised that work on a grand Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya within four months.

Amit Shah
Source: Times of India

According to NDTV, Amit Shah said at a rally in Pakur in Jharkhand,

The Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within four months, a temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will come up in Ayodhya.
Jharkhand rally Amit Shah
Source: India TV

On November 9, the Supreme Court handed 2.77 acres of land for a temple and ordered that 5 acres of land at a prominent site be assigned for a mosque in Ayodhya.


The court also gave a time limit of three months to set up a trust for the temple building.

Supreme Court
Source: Livemint

During the rally, Amit Shah asked, "Should there not be a grand temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya,", drawing a resounding "yes" from his audience.

