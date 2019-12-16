At a time when the whole nation is protesting against CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for the Jharkhand election, promised that work on a grand Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya within four months.
According to NDTV, Amit Shah said at a rally in Pakur in Jharkhand,
The Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within four months, a temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will come up in Ayodhya.
On November 9, the Supreme Court handed 2.77 acres of land for a temple and ordered that 5 acres of land at a prominent site be assigned for a mosque in Ayodhya.
During the rally, Amit Shah asked, "Should there not be a grand temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya,", drawing a resounding "yes" from his audience.
Here's how Twitter reacted after listening to Amit Shah.
So the country is burning, students are bleeding, their voices are being crushed, economy is drowing, unemployment is 45year high, Inflation is highest in 6 months, Production and manufacturing index r negative.— Aabhas Jain (@abhasjain) December 16, 2019
Home minister and PM doing ralleys and talking about Ram Mandir.
Ram Mandir, really? Is he watching the news? Is he aware of what is happening in the country? Is he tone deaf? Does he care?@sujataanandan @priyankagandhi @RahulGandhi @ShashiTharoor @Nidhi @INCTharoorian— S Sundararajan (@SundarUvaacha) December 16, 2019
People want justice on Brutality done by Delhi Police and Mr Home Minister @AmitShah is now talking about Ram Mandir. Shame on BJP...#JamiaProtests #BJPburningIndia @sushmitadevinc @rssurjewala @priyankagandhi @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi @INCIndia https://t.co/AhV2Wryxtm— ranjeeta mehta (@ranjeeta399) December 16, 2019
Our elected government don't have time for this rubbish. We are happy with CAB, NRC & RAM mandir.#economykeburedin #EconomyInICU https://t.co/6dBQhil6DF— Shriganesh D. (@DShriganesh) December 16, 2019
The home minister is at an election rally promising to build ram mandir while this country https://t.co/ToRP0JSxb5 lower can a countru sink?how lower can a man sink??? @GautamGambhir @AmitShah @narendramodi @amitbehere @senaparna @kanhaiyakumar @BJP4India— susb (@Suslovelygl) December 16, 2019
Instead of making ram mandir and passing useless bills BJP needs to focus on financial instability of the country or this act is just a distraction for all the flaws happened before!#HindusAgainstCAB— Zeel Vasava (@zeel_vasava) December 16, 2019
The Prime Minister is CAMPAIGNING in Jharkhand, while our home minister is cheerily making speeches about the ram mandir being built in four short months. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019— Samya Singh (@samyyyasays) December 16, 2019
So delhi is burning. CRPF is on the streets and Delhi Police is being charged with the worst excesses.— Malhaar Shah (@iamshah7) December 16, 2019
Amit Shah - HM and man who controls police/CRPF, who led the CAA through Parliament - is now at an election rally promising to build the Ram Mandir. These guys never tire.
Important question that is "Amit ji,why don't you focus on core issues like economy, unemployment,farmers distress,education, better health care instead of triple talak,CAB,NRC,370,Ram Mandir,Lynching & destroying communal harmony?— Samim Alam (@samimalam474) December 16, 2019
&also does he want to make India a Hindu rastya?
Mr @AmitShah announced that Ram mandir will be constructed within 4 months and I thinking about the day when you people can say that crimes like rape, murder and other hate crimes will be cleared and justice will be done in a given amount of time.#bjp#CAAProtests #CAA2019#law— Iambhura😎 (@shubhambhura) December 16, 2019