At a time when the whole nation is protesting against CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for the Jharkhand election, promised that work on a grand Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya within four months.

According to NDTV, Amit Shah said at a rally in Pakur in Jharkhand,

The Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within four months, a temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will come up in Ayodhya.

On November 9, the Supreme Court handed 2.77 acres of land for a temple and ordered that 5 acres of land at a prominent site be assigned for a mosque in Ayodhya.





The court also gave a time limit of three months to set up a trust for the temple building.

During the rally, Amit Shah asked, "Should there not be a grand temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya,", drawing a resounding "yes" from his audience.

Here's how Twitter reacted after listening to Amit Shah.

So the country is burning, students are bleeding, their voices are being crushed, economy is drowing, unemployment is 45year high, Inflation is highest in 6 months, Production and manufacturing index r negative.

Home minister and PM doing ralleys and talking about Ram Mandir. — Aabhas Jain (@abhasjain) December 16, 2019

Ram Mandir, really? Is he watching the news? Is he aware of what is happening in the country? Is he tone deaf? Does he care?@sujataanandan @priyankagandhi @RahulGandhi @ShashiTharoor @Nidhi @INCTharoorian — S Sundararajan (@SundarUvaacha) December 16, 2019

Our elected government don't have time for this rubbish. We are happy with CAB, NRC & RAM mandir.#economykeburedin #EconomyInICU https://t.co/6dBQhil6DF — Shriganesh D. (@DShriganesh) December 16, 2019

Instead of making ram mandir and passing useless bills BJP needs to focus on financial instability of the country or this act is just a distraction for all the flaws happened before!#HindusAgainstCAB — Zeel Vasava (@zeel_vasava) December 16, 2019

The Prime Minister is CAMPAIGNING in Jharkhand, while our home minister is cheerily making speeches about the ram mandir being built in four short months. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 — Samya Singh (@samyyyasays) December 16, 2019

How can there still be anyone not criticising this government. Today, at an election rally in Jharkhand, Amit Shah has promised to build a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Our country is burning and still Ram Mandir is the agenda of this election. (1/n) — Liyani Yeri (@liyani_yeri) December 16, 2019

So delhi is burning. CRPF is on the streets and Delhi Police is being charged with the worst excesses.



Amit Shah - HM and man who controls police/CRPF, who led the CAA through Parliament - is now at an election rally promising to build the Ram Mandir. These guys never tire. — Malhaar Shah (@iamshah7) December 16, 2019

Important question that is "Amit ji,why don't you focus on core issues like economy, unemployment,farmers distress,education, better health care instead of triple talak,CAB,NRC,370,Ram Mandir,Lynching & destroying communal harmony?

&also does he want to make India a Hindu rastya? — Samim Alam (@samimalam474) December 16, 2019