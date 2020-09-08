Actor Kangana Ranaut was recently provided Y level security by the Home Ministry.

This means that she will be guarded by a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.

While it is understandable that Kangana received the security as she felt she was getting threats, these things are also under threat and need the government's security.

1. GDP

India’s GDP contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of 2020. This is Indian economy's biggest crash in 40 years.

2. Rising number of Covid-19 cases

We now have the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, only after the US. India is reporting over 90,000 cases in a single day and the total tally has crossed 42 lakhs.

3. Increase in unemployment

The overall unemployment rate in India climbed to 8.67% in the week ending 9th of August, according to fresh data from the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Earlier too, India's unemployment rate climbed to 27.1% in the first week of May, leaving some 121.5 million Indians out of jobs.

4. Threat to women as incidents of domestic violence increased to a record high during the COVID-19 lockdown

According to reports, Indian women filed more domestic violence complaints during the first 4 phases of the COVID-19 lockdown compared to a similar period in the last 10 years.

5. Millions of people affected by floods in Assam and Bihar, this year

Over two million people were reportedly affected by monsoon floods in Assam, this year and hundreds of them died.

6. Dalits, who are being discriminated against

Dalits have always been discriminated against in India. This year too, multiple cases of dalit atrocities and killings were reported in India.

योगी का रामराज्य दलितों के लिए कब्रगाह है। यूपी के लखनऊ, पीजीआई थाना क्षेत्र में ब्राह्मणवादियों ने ऊना कांड को दोहराया है।



21वीं सदी में भी मनुस्मृति का दंभ पाले ये लोग सत्ता के नशे में मदमस्त हैं। घटना स्थल पर भीम आर्मी की टीम पहुंची है। याद रहे.. एक दिन यह सरकार भी बदलेगी। pic.twitter.com/eRd4XYF6GC — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) June 9, 2020

7. Women and minor girls who are being raped and murdered

At least 3 incidents of rape and murder of minor girls were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP between 14th August and 3rd September. Not to forget that India was ranked the most dangerous country for women in the world.

8. Millions of students who do not have access to the internet for online studies and need their education secured

We have seen several children struggling hard to find internet in the remote villages of India to attend online classes amid the pandemic.

9. Around 200 million people who are malnourished and need food security

According to the latest report by the UN, the number of undernourished people in India stood at 189.2 million during 2017-19.

10. Migrant workers who lost their means of livelihood amid the pandemic and have no basic securities guaranteed

Ever since the lockdown was announced in India, migrant workers were forced to leave the big cities and return to their villages. Now, as things return to normal, they need some kind of job security.

Hoping that these issues also get the much-needed attention and security.