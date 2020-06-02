The world is already battling Covid-19 since over seven months, but looks like that is not the only disease we all should be looking out for.

According to WHO, the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo shared that a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease has occurred in Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province.

A new outbreak of #Ebola is occurring in Équateur province, #DRC. 6 cases detected so far, including 4 deaths. WHO surge team already on the ground supporting the response: https://t.co/wtEwTODxEG pic.twitter.com/mz1RjPZSUQ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 1, 2020

It was notified by the country's health minister that six Ebola cases have so far been detected in Wangata, of which four have died and two are alive and under care.

After getting this news, the WHO Director-General announced,

This is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face. Although much of our attention is on the pandemic, WHO is continuing to monitor and respond to many other health emergencies.

The country was in the final phase of the outbreak while it also battles COVID-19 and the world’s largest measles outbreak.

This announcement comes as a long & complex #Ebola outbreak in eastern #DRC is in its final phase (on 14 May,@MinSanteRDC began the 42-day countdown to the declaration of the end of that outbreak), while the 🇨🇩 also battles #COVID19 & the 🌍’s largest #measles outbreak. pic.twitter.com/rlo4r9yS0H — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 1, 2020

This is the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 11th outbreak of Ebola since the virus was first discovered in the country in 1976.