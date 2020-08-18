While the world is still battling the pandemic, and following strict social distancing norms, thousands of people were partying in a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of Wuhan... where coronavirus first emerged.

According to AFP, the people of Wuhan took part in a big electronic music party at Wuhan Maya Beach water park where they frolicked in swimsuits and goggles. However, none of them were seen wearing a mask and followed social-distancing norms.

Thousands of Chinese ignored the coronavirus and participated last weekend in a techno music macro party at a water park in Wuhan, where Coronavirus disease emerged at the end of 2019, which generated controversy this Monday on social networks. pic.twitter.com/tJKPQq8knW — David (@DavidPrzMX) August 17, 2020

The park, which apparently had a 50 per cent attendance of normal capacity offered price discounts for female visitors.

According to reports, a performer in a stage show at the front of the water waved at the crowd, packed close and waved their arms back.

Twitter criticized this irresponsible behavior by the Chinese.

Totally irresponsible! Anymore outbreaks and this world wouldn't want a China. — Glenn Jayasekara (@glenn_ji) August 18, 2020

And people got mad because one day they called it "chinese virus"... and now, they're laughing at everybody faces with this. — Elias Lilue Orta (@EliasLilue) August 18, 2020

what the actual fuck — ShaySXY (@ShaySXY) August 18, 2020

unbelievable — Erwin Brouwer (@brouwer_erwin) August 18, 2020

This water park reopened in June after Wuhan gradually opened up after a 76-day lockdown and strict restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus.