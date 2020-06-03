When the rest of the world is fighting a pandemic, the Karnataka Government is planning to erect a 120-ft statue of Swami Vivekananda at Muthyala Maduvu waterfall in Jigani, 10 kms away from Bannerghatta National Park.

Environmentalists have opposed the state government to go ahead with this plan. While the opposition has questioned their priorities.

DK Shivakumar, President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee stated that:

The BJP govt in Karnataka doesn’t have priority. Now is not the time to build any statues. Now is the time to sort out the problems of the state. We have to look into the problems of the labourers, migrants, farmers and the other entire sector. Till today the CM has not called the bankers meetings or farmers meeting. Not even single rupee has reached farmers or labourer

Earlier, DK Shivakumar had plans to erect a 100-ft statue of Jesus Christ in his constituency in Kanakpura but was opposed by the ruling BJP govt.



Housing minister, V Somanna shared that the government will be building the statue on the Sardar Patel model for which they have received enough space.

We have already received 700 acres. We will get an additional 1200 acres. We are going to construct a grand statue on a three-acre plot. There will be fountains, garden and since it is next to the waterfall and on the way to Bannerghatta National Park, it will be a big tourist attraction like the Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat”

- V Somanna, Housing Minister

We're literally dealing with a full-blown pandemic and this is what Karnataka government is planning to do.



Needless to say, the opposition is in full gear to resist the proposal. While Leo Saldanha of Environment Support Group stated that:

We will fight this proposal. Bannerghatta National Park is just a few kilometres away from Muthyala Maduvu. Developing a high-density tourist zone so close to it is not advisable

Priorities.