First detailed images of the turbulent Sun's surface have been released by the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope based in Hawaii.
These high resolution pictures have been described as the clearest photos of the Sun's surface ever taken.
While the entire world is seeing boiling plasma on the Sun's surface, desi Twitter is reminded of food.
To some, it looks like a peanut chikki, to others, caramel popcorn.
Hmmm... pretty sure that’s just caramel corn. pic.twitter.com/Jj9BtaS8nG— Matthew SNOWFLAKE❄️AF 🆘 (@mshalk) January 30, 2020
Man that just looks like peanut chikki (those who know, know) https://t.co/jrRk7mJAOu— Aparajit Radhakrishna (@theskinnypotato) January 30, 2020
Foodie in me 😁 pic.twitter.com/4ZYsPgjoh4— Odia Gombe (Sheetal Mishra) 🌼 (@itssitu) January 30, 2020
Most Detailed Chikki— Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 30, 2020
Image of Sun
Captured
Recently pic.twitter.com/Hriv3zaUDF
Dei this is a closeup of Rajaram's peanut chikki 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/QBGwRXwIpX— Hum Dekhenge ✊🏽 (@beercomerad) January 30, 2020
So the sun’s surface 🌞 looks like caramel popcorn? 🍿 How deliciously appropriate 😋 pic.twitter.com/jfXJZmQgWm— Tony Cutrone (@TonyCutrone) January 30, 2020
The most detailed image of the Sun's surface we've captured is basically that of a low res Chikki. pic.twitter.com/vZUHh0ayGe— Siddharth Panda (@realslimsiddy) January 30, 2020
The suns surface is making me hungry! pic.twitter.com/4nyKEEsGWx— Charlotte Elizabeth Yeats (@charliie2724) January 30, 2020
Am I the only one who saw "The most detailed image of the Sun's surface to date" and thought that it looks like Kappalandi mittai? pic.twitter.com/8h0qsE7XwM— Anoop Menon (@godsonlymistake) January 30, 2020
My dumb ass brain thought this was Chikki .... https://t.co/j8znH8I2Kc— V M R (@vasireddy1905) January 30, 2020
Sir this is a peanut chikki. https://t.co/VPXVkQnCnn— Chinmay Rahane (@crahane09) January 30, 2020
Now I know why Hanumanji ate sun!— Harsha Agrawal (@HarshaAgrawal15) January 30, 2020
This exactly looks like a moongfli Chikki.. https://t.co/6YroFTf4RJ
No, that's lonavala chikki. https://t.co/gkZxvuZzZ4— Not the girl next door (@ntdgrlnxtdoor) January 30, 2020
Isn't it interesting how we connect every fucking thing to food?