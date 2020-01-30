First detailed images of the turbulent Sun's surface have been released by the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope based in Hawaii.

These high resolution pictures have been described as the clearest photos of the Sun's surface ever taken.

While the entire world is seeing boiling plasma on the Sun's surface, desi Twitter is reminded of food.

To some, it looks like a peanut chikki, to others, caramel popcorn.

This the picture of sun in 4k.



I feel it's like peanut chikki 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/o6NmqvAMeI — ///Someone/// (@om_speaks) January 30, 2020

Hmmm... pretty sure that’s just caramel corn. pic.twitter.com/Jj9BtaS8nG — Matthew SNOWFLAKE❄️AF 🆘 (@mshalk) January 30, 2020

Man that just looks like peanut chikki (those who know, know) https://t.co/jrRk7mJAOu — Aparajit Radhakrishna (@theskinnypotato) January 30, 2020

Foodie in me 😁 pic.twitter.com/4ZYsPgjoh4 — Odia Gombe (Sheetal Mishra) 🌼 (@itssitu) January 30, 2020

Most Detailed Chikki

Image of Sun

Captured

Recently pic.twitter.com/Hriv3zaUDF — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 30, 2020

Dei this is a closeup of Rajaram's peanut chikki 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QBGwRXwIpX — Hum Dekhenge ✊🏽 (@beercomerad) January 30, 2020

So the sun’s surface 🌞 looks like caramel popcorn? 🍿 How deliciously appropriate 😋 pic.twitter.com/jfXJZmQgWm — Tony Cutrone (@TonyCutrone) January 30, 2020

The most detailed image of the Sun's surface we've captured is basically that of a low res Chikki. pic.twitter.com/vZUHh0ayGe — Siddharth Panda (@realslimsiddy) January 30, 2020

The suns surface is making me hungry! pic.twitter.com/4nyKEEsGWx — Charlotte Elizabeth Yeats (@charliie2724) January 30, 2020

Am I the only one who saw "The most detailed image of the Sun's surface to date" and thought that it looks like Kappalandi mittai? pic.twitter.com/8h0qsE7XwM — Anoop Menon (@godsonlymistake) January 30, 2020

My dumb ass brain thought this was Chikki .... https://t.co/j8znH8I2Kc — V M R (@vasireddy1905) January 30, 2020

Sir this is a peanut chikki. https://t.co/VPXVkQnCnn — Chinmay Rahane (@crahane09) January 30, 2020

Now I know why Hanumanji ate sun!

This exactly looks like a moongfli Chikki.. https://t.co/6YroFTf4RJ — Harsha Agrawal (@HarshaAgrawal15) January 30, 2020

No, that's lonavala chikki. https://t.co/gkZxvuZzZ4 — Not the girl next door (@ntdgrlnxtdoor) January 30, 2020

Isn't it interesting how we connect every fucking thing to food?