First detailed images of the turbulent Sun's surface have been released by the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope based in Hawaii.

These high resolution pictures have been described as the clearest photos of the Sun's surface ever taken. 

Source: Twitter

While the entire world is seeing boiling plasma on the Sun's surface, desi Twitter is reminded of food.

To some, it looks like a peanut chikki, to others, caramel popcorn.

Isn't it interesting how we connect every fucking thing to food?