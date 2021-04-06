The Indian Meteorological Department declared March 2021 as the third warmest in the last 121 years. Various parts of the nation had recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius last month.

While we are feeling too hot, parts of Jubling village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall today in the morning.

The vehicular movement in the area was moderately disrupted as the area got covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow.

According to India Meteorological Department, the sky will partly be cloudy today along with the minimum and maximum temperatures between 13.9 degrees and 19.6 degrees Celsius in Shimla. They have also predicted that the state may witness showers of rain and thunderstorms around the evening.

