How often does it happen that we accidentally send a message to the wrong person, react to an IG story instead of swiping it or share something online that we didn't mean to?
Turns out that the Ministry of Home Affairs was no exception as it had a social media faux pas. The official handle shared a picture it wasn't supposed to.
A picture of bottles of whiskey along with chakna was accidentally posted on Facebook on the official Ministry of Home Affairs' page along with a caption on restoration work in West Bengal.
Obviously the post has now been taken down but thankfully Netizens took screenshots of this hilarious faux-pas for memory's sake and of course the reactions are savage:
You'd think employees of the Ministry of Home Affair would atleast be drinking atleast VAT69 or 100 Pipers.— Parthshri Arora (@parthsarora) May 28, 2020
India should be ashamed. https://t.co/N98di1lKnS
Royal Stag Tonic..🥃🥂🥃🥂🥃🥂 https://t.co/lP6UveRVMs— आत्मनिर्भर -Soul of India (@CrimeMasterGojo) May 28, 2020
It is restoration after all. 😅😅— आत्मनिर्भर Shrink (@UrbanShrink) May 28, 2020
I almost feel sorry for the person.— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 28, 2020
Posted by Ministry of Home Affairs, now we know what he is doing at home. 🤭 https://t.co/EHHThlivqk— Alisha Bari (@BariAlisha) May 28, 2020
Mha sources: This is an inadvertent mistake on part of the member handling the MHA page. There was a mix up on personal & MHA Page or perhaps inadvertant page selection. The person handling the handle has apologised in written. The picture was removed at 9:32am.— kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) May 28, 2020
Embarrassing https://t.co/bCZERaPsoL
I have a bigger concern. Royal Stag? Seriously? https://t.co/yOIL9qXIJn— Parth MN (@parthpunter) May 28, 2020
The posts you regret when you are "HIGH" 😁 https://t.co/bYeOTsoWV3— #BycottBJP أمينة Amina (@LuvAminaKausar) May 28, 2020
This is what happens when IT Cell works from home.. 😂.. https://t.co/pm4Lu3uDIC— © Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) May 28, 2020
They misunderstood what 'home affairs' meant https://t.co/0rhgS90xh5— Hamza Lakdawala (@hmlakdawala) May 28, 2020
😂😂😂 Because babus just wanna have fun. https://t.co/Qh9LjthVBL— Ninjamonkey (@Aryanwarlord) May 28, 2020
I have no idea why this was deleted. Royal Stag is a key component of many an Indian crisis management initiative. Its restorative powers are well known. Glad someone in the Home Ministry is finally getting her/his priorities right. https://t.co/DTtC51P2hp— Rishi Majumder (@RishiMajumder) May 28, 2020