How often does it happen that we accidentally send a message to the wrong person, react to an IG story instead of swiping it or share something online that we didn't mean to?

Turns out that the Ministry of Home Affairs was no exception as it had a social media faux pas. The official handle shared a picture it wasn't supposed to.

A picture of bottles of whiskey along with chakna was accidentally posted on Facebook on the official Ministry of Home Affairs' page along with a caption on restoration work in West Bengal.

Who's handling Ministry of Home Affairs Facebook page? Post deleted. pic.twitter.com/3jlr9OjZRt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 28, 2020

Alongside the whiskey pictures, there were also a few images of the relief work carried out in West Bengal after the devastating Cyclone Amphan created havoc across the city.

Obviously the post has now been taken down but thankfully Netizens took screenshots of this hilarious faux-pas for memory's sake and of course the reactions are savage:

You'd think employees of the Ministry of Home Affair would atleast be drinking atleast VAT69 or 100 Pipers.



India should be ashamed. https://t.co/N98di1lKnS — Parthshri Arora (@parthsarora) May 28, 2020

It is restoration after all. 😅😅 — आत्मनिर्भर Shrink (@UrbanShrink) May 28, 2020

I almost feel sorry for the person. — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 28, 2020

Posted by Ministry of Home Affairs, now we know what he is doing at home. 🤭 https://t.co/EHHThlivqk — Alisha Bari (@BariAlisha) May 28, 2020

Mha sources: This is an inadvertent mistake on part of the member handling the MHA page. There was a mix up on personal & MHA Page or perhaps inadvertant page selection. The person handling the handle has apologised in written. The picture was removed at 9:32am.



Embarrassing https://t.co/bCZERaPsoL — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) May 28, 2020

I have a bigger concern. Royal Stag? Seriously? https://t.co/yOIL9qXIJn — Parth MN (@parthpunter) May 28, 2020

The posts you regret when you are "HIGH" 😁 https://t.co/bYeOTsoWV3 — #BycottBJP أمينة Amina (@LuvAminaKausar) May 28, 2020

Drunken state of affairs. — urbanomed🏳️‍🌈 (@udhan_khatola) May 28, 2020

Very less paid for sure.. Seriously Royal Stag peeta hai handler .. 🤦🤦 — Kill Bill Pandey (@Kill_BillPandey) May 28, 2020

This is what happens when IT Cell works from home.. 😂.. https://t.co/pm4Lu3uDIC — © Veer Sorry Worker (@VeeryaSorry) May 28, 2020

They misunderstood what 'home affairs' meant https://t.co/0rhgS90xh5 — Hamza Lakdawala (@hmlakdawala) May 28, 2020

😂😂😂 Because babus just wanna have fun. https://t.co/Qh9LjthVBL — Ninjamonkey (@Aryanwarlord) May 28, 2020

I have no idea why this was deleted. Royal Stag is a key component of many an Indian crisis management initiative. Its restorative powers are well known. Glad someone in the Home Ministry is finally getting her/his priorities right. https://t.co/DTtC51P2hp — Rishi Majumder (@RishiMajumder) May 28, 2020