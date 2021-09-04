America is up in arms against what is being called the most radical anti- abortion law in the country. For those who do not know, the US Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas anti-abortion law that bans termination of pregnancy after six weeks. It singlehandedly takes away a woman's right over her own body, making it unlawful to get an abortion if the foetus has a detectable heartbeat.

When asked about the same, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki effectively shut down a reporter who inquired about President Biden’s stance on abortion.

Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches that abortion is morally wrong?

- The Reporter

Jen Psaki gave a response that won us over in an instance, showing him that what to do with a woman's body is her own choice.

Well, he believes that it's a woman's right, it's a woman's body, and it's her choice.

- White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki

"Who does he believe then should look out for the unborn child?" the reporter prodded on after her response.

He believes that it's up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you've never faced those choices. Nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes their rights should be respected.

- White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki

Her response, with a smile on her face, is winning the internet and for all the right reasons. Even though the reporter tried to continue the conversation, she responded saying, "You’ve had plenty of time today.”





Watch the video here:

"He believes that it's a woman’s right. It's a woman's body and it's her choice,” White House press sec. Jen Psaki says when asked why Pres. Biden—who is Catholic—would support abortion access. https://t.co/u6gammftjI pic.twitter.com/IkUvkHFa0K — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2021

