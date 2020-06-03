After 3 years, the hacktivist group named Anonymous have made a comeback and they are threatening to expose many crimes of the Minneapolis Police Department after unrest in the US over the death of George Floyd.

anonymous has come back after 3 years of radio silence to shut down minneapolis pd’s website and expose donald trump for engaging in child sex trafficking and ordering the hit on jeffrey epstein ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XzIVUsALck — BLM + ACAB (@mayaguler1) May 31, 2020

Recently, Anonymous also released a video message warning the Minneapolis Police Department and demanding stringent action against those police officers who were involved in George Floyd’s arrest and his subsequent death.

For those who don't know, over the past few days, massive protests, both violent and peaceful, have taken place in the United States after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department.

So, now, that this hacker group is back in the news again, here are a few things that you need to know about them.

1. Who are the Anonymous?

The Anonymous is an international group of hacker activists that is decentralised which means, this group doesn't have any proclaimed leadership. All the members of this group are still not known.

We are one of many Anonymous accounts, we believe in decentralized activism - meaning "there is no leader."

We are not here to co-opt the protests or grievances suffered by George Floyd's death. We are here as a signal boost to all ops fighting against police brutality & racism. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 31, 2020

2. Have they launched any cyberattacks in the past?

Yes. In the past, the Anonymous have launched cyberattacks against governments, institutions and corporations that it accuses of wrongdoings and misusing power. They do so by either hijacking websites or forcing them offline. They are known for their operations against the Church of Scientology and the ISIS, among others.

3. When was this group formed?

The group began in 2003 on 4chan, an anonymous English-language imageboard website.

4. Do they have a logo or an icon?

Yes, they do. Their icon is a Tragi-comic mask, made famous by Alan Moore's graphic novel V for Vendetta, where an anarchist revolutionary dons the mask to topple a corrupt fascist government. Even the voice-overs they use on the videos or tapes often use voice-changers or speak-to-text programmes.

5. Do they have a motto?

Yes, they do. Their motto is: “We are Anonymous. We are legion. We do not forgive, we do not forget. Expect us.”

6. Do they have a Twitter account?

They have a Twitter account by the name @YourAnonNews which is run by a few of its members. And, they have over 7 million followers on Twitter.

Currently, Anonymous has threatened the US govt that it would expose Donald Trump's files on the alleged child trafficking and they have also said that they will reveal details of Princess Diana's alleged killing.

Within 24 hours of releasing the video mentioned above, they managed to hack the Minneapolis Police website and also hijacked the Chicago Police Department’s radio systems.