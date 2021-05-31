If you haven't been living under a rock, you must have seen this 'kid's' videos on your social media feed.

THE MAN. THE MYTH. THE LEGEND.

Hasbullah Magomedov 👑 pic.twitter.com/JM75m9K53H — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 25, 2021

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok - he is just everywhere.

And if you are thinking he is some 5-year-old kid, you are wrong. Because he is 18.

Yes, his name is Hasbulla Magomedov and he hails from Makhachkala in Russia. It is believed that he is suffering from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), also known as dwarfism.

He first became an internet sensation in 2020 after his TikTok videos pretending to fight children went viral. He made those videos apparently just for fun.

When his popularity increased, he started hanging out with other grown up wrestlers.

Due to his resemblance to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he has earned the nickname 'Mini Khabib'. The two are seen hanging together.

The guy has over 240k followers on Instagram and there are several fan pages that post his videos online.

Recently, we have been seeing a lot of his videos after a fight between him and another teenager with similar condition got sanctioned. While the contest has been condemned by people and sports authorities, Hasbulla's videos are already all over social media.

Have you seen his videos, yet?