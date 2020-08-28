Serving and retired police associations and civil services officers joined hands to sought action against Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke who is known for spreading hate among religious communities.

This is after the Editor-In-Chief released a trailer on his Twitter account of his upcoming show, which he claimed was an "expose" on the "infiltration of Muslims" in the Civil Services, the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The video used communal slurs against Muslims and raised questions over how more Muslim candidates and students from Jamia Millia Islamia were clearing the civil services exams.

Indian Police Service (IPS) Association condemned this action calling it an irrisponsible piece of journalism.

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV.



We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

The Indian Police Foundation (IPF), which brings together the police and citizens to work for police reforms and scientific policing, also tweeted about this.

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) August 27, 2020

Media coordinator and Jamia PRO Ahmad Azeem added that he has written to the education ministry to take appropriate action against this video.

We told them that the Sudarshan News has not only tried to tarnish the image of Jamia Millia Islamia and a particular community but the image of Union Public Service Commission as well.

Jamia Teachers’ Association requests the University administration to file Criminal Defamation Suit against anti-Indian and anti-JMI remarks by traitor @SureshChavhanke CMD and Chief Editor of @SudarshanNewsTV.#JamiaMilliaIslamia #SuspendSureshChavhanke pic.twitter.com/WMRbPbhVfV — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) August 27, 2020

Twitter was also outraged by this video and commented about it.

Why dont police arrest him and why SC or HCs or Minorities commission or UPSC dont take suo motto cognizance now? @TwitterIndia please take action and suspend this account. Its hate speech. https://t.co/A24LzH8Z3Y — Prabhjot Singh IAS (@PrabhjotIAS) August 27, 2020

Dear @RajatSharmaLive ji

I have emailed & WhatsApped you regarding the show "Naukarshai mai Musalmano ki Ghuspate" to be telecasted on @SudarshanNewsTV .

The program is blatantly communal & will incite hatred & violence against our Muslim Fellow citizens.#SuspendSureshChavhanke pic.twitter.com/F5VyxYmmh9 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) August 27, 2020

The only identity that will forever matter and define us, the civil servants, is being Indian 🇮🇳



Hate Speech Check @TwitterIndia https://t.co/m9Xnri4Ux4 — Rakesh Balwal (@ips_balwal) August 27, 2020

This is not free speech. This is sheer poison and against the fabric of our constitutional institutions. I request @TwitterIndia @TwitterSafety @Twitter to take action against this account. https://t.co/IBkP4EskD5 — Rahul Kumar (@rahulias6) August 27, 2020

Outrage is useless if we can't step out & follow up:



Here's what is needed from u ALL:



1. Print 2 copies of this complaint at https://t.co/VMONELYzLz



2. Sign it, submit at your local police station & take a "received" stamp on a copy



3. Confirm when done.



Counting on u all! https://t.co/9Zop9O8EQf — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 27, 2020

The matter will be reviewed soon.