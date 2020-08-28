Serving and retired police associations and civil services officers joined hands to sought action against Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke who is known for spreading hate among religious communities.   

This is after the Editor-In-Chief released a trailer on his Twitter account of his upcoming show, which he claimed was an "expose" on the "infiltration of Muslims" in the Civil Services, the Jamia Millia Islamia.  

The video used communal slurs against Muslims and raised questions over how more Muslim candidates and students from Jamia Millia Islamia were clearing the civil services exams.   

Indian Police Service (IPS) Association condemned this action calling it an irrisponsible piece of journalism. 

The Indian Police Foundation (IPF), which brings together the police and citizens to work for police reforms and scientific policing, also tweeted about this.   

Media coordinator and Jamia PRO Ahmad Azeem added that he has written to the education ministry to take appropriate action against this video. 

We told them that the Sudarshan News has not only tried to tarnish the image of Jamia Millia Islamia and a particular community but the image of Union Public Service Commission as well. 

Twitter was also outraged by this video and commented about it. 

The matter will be reviewed soon.    