Sushmita Sinha is an Instagrammer and YouTuber who often posts videos on social issues on her social media. However, one of her recent videos has drawn immense flak for attacking religious sentiments of Hindus.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sushmita talked about the festival of Teej, predominantly celebrated in North India. She said that she believed it was a misogynistic festival because wives were expected to fast for their husbands' long lives.

She also read out a page from a Teej handbook, which stated that women who don't follow Teej would suffer from poverty and misfortunes, among other things.

At the end of the video, she shared that the Teej handbook that she bought was of no use to her, and she'd rather use it as a tissue or toilet paper.

Consequently, people trolled her on social media and #ArrestSushmitaSinha trended on Twitter:

She Should be behind The Bars !!!#ArrestSushmitaSinhaa — Abhijat Mishra (@AbhijatMishr) August 26, 2020

#ArrestSushmitaSinhaa #ArrestSushmitasinha

Aree these mentally sick lunatics! They deserve either mental asylum or if they're doing according to their will then we want a strict action against her. @Uppolice @myogiadityanath please take a strict action against these sicks! https://t.co/Af1jv6ICaC — Vikas Yadav (@vikasvkms711) August 26, 2020

मैंने अभी social media में यह विडीओ देखा,एक महिला हिंदू शास्त्रों को “Toilet-Paper” के रूप में इस्तेमाल करना चाहती है ..क्या मुझे कोई बता सकता है ये महिला कौन है ..और इस विडीओ की सच्चाई क्या है?

भगवान शिव और माँ पार्वती जिस शास्त्र पर अंकित हो उसे TOILET पेपर के रूप में ..धिक्कार pic.twitter.com/m5dGDg31C7 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 26, 2020

She has also released two videos in response to the hate, rape threats, and trolling:

You can watch the original video here:

As of now, no official action has been taken against Sushmita. However, this is certainly not the first case of people being targetted for opinions considered to be 'anti-Hindu'.