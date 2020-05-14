This pandemic has caused around 300,000 deaths worldwide with more than 4.3m positive cases recorded as of today. This is what led the World Health Organisation to hold a virtual press conference from Geneva to talk about the current situation.

According to WHO, controlling this virus will require 'massive effort' and it 'may never go away.'

It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away - but we have come to terms with the virus.

- Dr Mike Ryan, WHO emergencies director

Dr. Mike added that though there are over 100 potential vaccines in the making right now, the virus will still exist like measles and other illnesses that haven't been completely eradicated.

We need to get into the mindset that it is going to take some time to come out of this pandemic.

- Maria van Kerkhove, WHO epidemiologist

While some countries are easing lockdowns at the moment, including India, the doctors added that there is no guaranteed way to do that without risking another wave of infection.

There is some magical thinking going on that lockdowns work perfectly and that unlocking lockdowns will go great. Both are fraught with dangers.

- Dr Mike Ryan, WHO emergencies director

The goal at the end of the day is to reduce the risk of infection and take precautionary measures as and when we can.