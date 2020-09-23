India has become the second-worst hit country by the coronavirus, recently after the total number of cases surpassed total number of cases of Brazil. The end of the pandemic is nowhere in sight and now we have started hearing about reinfections cases as well.

Some countries are focusing on vaccine development and some are focusing on buying it from other countries even before the development is confirmed. Something we call Vaccine nationalism.

Russia and China have already claimed that they have vaccines for coronavirus.

On the other hand, the world’s leading vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have halted its clinical trials worldwide after one of the participants reported serious unknown side effects.

Shahid Jameel, a virologist told The Indian Express:

This is nothing to be alarmed about as of now. These things happen quite routinely during vaccine or drug trials. The good thing is that despite the rush to produce a coronavirus vaccine, we still have systems in place that would pick these things out. So that is reassuring.

He further said:

When such things emerge, you have to pause, reassess, re-examine. And that is what seems to be happening in this case. This is normal process, and this is how it should be.

This vaccine was considered to be the most promising one and has already sold more than 1 billion doses, even before the human trials ended.