Food delivery app Swiggy has recently found itself in the midst of trolls of Twitter after its statement on the farmers protests. Swiggy had actually responded to a tweet by the parody account of Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Source: One India

The parody account had tweeted, 'Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over a farmers protest. He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy. He won'. To which, Swiggy replied, '“sorry, we can’t refund education'. 

As one would expect, this did not sit well with trolls, who took the road most travelled and decided to trend #BoycottSwiggy on Twitter.

 Twitter has been having a gala time ever since. 

Swiggy is yet to respond this trolling on Twitter. 