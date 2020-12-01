Food delivery app Swiggy has recently found itself in the midst of trolls of Twitter after its statement on the farmers protests. Swiggy had actually responded to a tweet by the parody account of Nirmala Sitharaman.

The parody account had tweeted, 'Had an argument with my Bhakt friend over a farmers protest. He said that we are not dependent on farmers for food. We can always order food from Swiggy. He won'. To which, Swiggy replied, '“sorry, we can’t refund education'.

sorry, we can't refund education 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 30, 2020

As one would expect, this did not sit well with trolls, who took the road most travelled and decided to trend #BoycottSwiggy on Twitter.

Uninstalled Swiggy and requested 10 more people to do the same. Each one of them will request ten people known to them.#StopFundingHate #boycottswiggy — Avishek (@avysheik) December 1, 2020

Bhai dekho aisa hai sab Boycott kar doge to bore hojaoge. Instead be a difficult customer and make their lives hell. Lets order and bombard the customer service team with unusual requests. #boycottswiggy — Dilliwala Puta Cabron (@seeforgood) December 1, 2020

Sorry. You don't seem to have any education that you can return. Just like I won't be having swiggy app anymore to make an order. #boycottswiggy #deleteswiggy — Gaurav Mishra (@gmishra88) December 1, 2020

Sad you can't refund your own education. You wanted to prove yourself woke... well you did it by your idiotic reply. Comment karne ke pehle thoda padh hi lete... #FarmerBill2020 ko @swiggy_in!



Here, this will help you understand: https://t.co/XspUTm6yaV#swiggy #boycottswiggy https://t.co/n27yX95mbl — Trupti Lahiri (@truptilahiri) December 1, 2020

Twitter has been having a gala time ever since.

Savage 😂 Modia bhakts will trend #BoycottSwiggy now https://t.co/PRtQOy3ZPo — Zoha Khan (@Zohavids) December 1, 2020

Bhakt's boycotted Zomato first, then Tanishq Jewelers, Netflix and ​​now Swiggy.!!



By the way things are going, it seems Nirvana is not far!#boycottswiggy — Binoy Xavier (@binoyb4u) December 1, 2020

Bhakts : #Boycottswiggy .. They insulted us..Install Zomato



Me :But you have already boycotted Zomato day's before 😅😂

#swiggy — Vinila krishnan (@Vinilakrishnan) December 1, 2020

Fairly confident half the bhakts didn’t even understand what was being said here and just jumped on the bandwagon and said chalo uninstall, but what else can be expected of them. #boycottswiggy https://t.co/7n7owf0LuY — Edss (@dudeman_03) November 30, 2020

An angry Bhakt friend who posted #BoycottSwiggy few Months ago and said that he had uninstalled the App is posting #BoycottSwiggy again stated that he is uninstalling the App again

😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Andh-Bhakt (@NarendraMoMo) December 1, 2020

Bhakts want to boycott Swiggy but they will have no option because they boycotted Zomato earlier



Best strategy for competitor companies is to offend Bhakts together, you’ll get free publicity and they’ll be unable to boycott everything 😂 https://t.co/Alv6fs1oxy — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) November 30, 2020

Swiggy is yet to respond this trolling on Twitter.