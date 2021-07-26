The popular Ghaffar Market in Delhi has been ordered to close for the time being by a Delhi municipal authority.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation issued a notice on Saturday requesting that "consumers, occupiers, and owners" of Ghaffar Market in Karol Bagh, Delhi, leave the premises within three days due to safety concerns.

There are 75 shops in all in the market, 15 of which have already vacated.

"The shopkeepers of the 60 other stores have been personally notified to evacuate in a timely manner", told NDMC deputy commissioner Himanshu Gupta.

However, the building that shelters Ghaffar Market has several structural flaws according to the Department of Earthquake Engineering at IIT Roorkee's study.

As a result, there is a concern about accidents. On July 16, the report was sent to the municipal corporation.

This is how the shopkeepers and shop owners are reacting to the decision taken.

BJP's Mega Loot Plan before exiting MCD, EXPOSED!



Gaffar Market: Shops were allotted for 99yr lease,MCD did no maintenance for 40yr



Now BJP is evicting shopkeepers to rebuild & sell it to new owners



BJP+Builder Mafia nexus is looting Delhi's shopkeepers pic.twitter.com/3gKE0bJf3M — Dr. Nasreen AAP (@DrNasreenAAP) July 24, 2021

Anyone who does not comply with the regulation within the specified period is subject to "necessary action" without notice, according to the order.

Currently, the local authority has not given an alternate arrangement for the shopkeepers.