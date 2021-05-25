As per recent reports, social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter may be banned in India from tomorrow for not complying with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology's new guidelines.

The social media giants had been given a three-month notice period, starting from February 25th, to accept the new guidelines. However, the deadline is May 25th, and so far, only social media platform Koo has complied with the new guidelines.

The new rules include the appointment of additional compliance officers by the companies. The guidelines also state the creation of a committee with representatives from various government departments, to oversee complaints on violation of the "Code of Ethics."

Reportedly, Twitter has responded by stating they already employ fact-checkers. While FB stated that it will comply with the guidelines, but only after additional discussion with the government.

We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform.

- FB Spokesperson

Naturally, people took to social media, while it's still here, to react to the news:

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media apps will not be accessible from India.



Telegram right Now :- pic.twitter.com/i1Yx8U5r0N — Unbeatable Eagle ||ARMY STAN|| 🦅 (@Fighterjet_sam) May 25, 2021

Twitter and Facebook users right now - pic.twitter.com/tXdaIlPIOV — तेजस डांगे (@irony_boi10) May 25, 2021

If government bans Twitter and Facebook, least they can do is add some chat feature in the CoWin app. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 25, 2021

Rip to all the Instagram meme pages if Twitter gets banned — Nidhi Jain (@Nidhii66) May 25, 2021

Now that govt is banning stuff, can they also ban ppl saying “I dOnT BeLiEvE iN sOuLmAtEs BuT...”? — Simmi (@socialsiyappaa) May 25, 2021

If Twitter gets banned



India will be among China and North Korea who did it earlier. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) May 25, 2021

As per reports, if the guidelines are not accepted, social media platforms may lose the status and protection offered to them as 'intermediaries', and could be persecuted by the Government for not following the rules.