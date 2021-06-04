Kangujam Kanarjit Singh, also known as Dr. KK Singh, father to a child climate activist, was recently arrested in Delhi on charges of forgery and cheating.

This is not the first time he has been arrested. In 2016 too, he was nabbed by the Manipur police and called an 'absconder' by the court.

According to a report by The Frontier Manipur, Kanarjit 'specializes in forging documents, forging signatures and presenting a larger than life image of himself'. Back in 2015-16, he used to travel disguised as a UN representative with the intention of collecting funds and fees from national and international students in the name of organising youth meets and other seminars.

He apparently fooled people and appeared on Ted Talks, too.

Recently, he has been arrested based on the complaint of a Nepali student from whom Singh had taken money in 2018 for participation in an international conference that never took place. After his refund requests were denied, he filed a complaint with the Indian embassy in Nepal in 2020.

The student apparently paid ₹30,000 to Singh.

This is how Twitter reacted to his arrest.

The title of this TedX talk should have been “The journey of a village boy to a global CON* man”. Dr KK Singh claims to earn more than 10 lakhs/month, works at Harvard & many other universities. 😂 https://t.co/6B7OLsXzlc — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) June 3, 2021

9 year old environmental activist Licypriya's father Dr KK Singh arrested in Delhi. Wow this is blowing up. What a scam! — Dozo Shothilü (@ShothiluD) May 31, 2021

https://t.co/DlLnQIbFsV



KK Singh arrested today from Delhi by Special Cell and Manipur police in a joint operation.



Now, need of hour is to return the money to all donors.



Kudos for your Operation @DelhiPolice https://t.co/z1TJHobIJc — Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) May 31, 2021

An absolutely fantastic & comprehensive report about 'conman of the year' KK Singh, father of activist Licypriya Kangujam, by my colleague @simrin_sirur. Singh was arrested on Monday for "forgery" Also a salute to Paojel Chaoba & @ChitraAhanthem, who first broke the story. https://t.co/TuDAYg9snK — Angana Chakrabarti (@AnganaCk) June 1, 2021

According to a report by TOI, he had allegedly duped several self-help groups, hotels and individuals of more than ₹19 lakh for a Global Youth Meet that he had organised in Imphal in 2014. It has also been alleged that he exploited his daughter for his own ambitions.