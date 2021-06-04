Kangujam Kanarjit Singh, also known as Dr. KK Singh, father to a child climate activist, was recently arrested in Delhi on charges of forgery and cheating.

This is not the first time he has been arrested. In 2016 too, he was nabbed by the Manipur police and called an 'absconder' by the court.

According to a report by The Frontier Manipur, Kanarjit 'specializes in forging documents, forging signatures and presenting a larger than life image of himself'. Back in 2015-16, he used to travel disguised as a UN representative with the intention of collecting funds and fees from national and international students in the name of organising youth meets and other seminars.

He apparently fooled people and appeared on Ted Talks, too.

Recently, he has been arrested based on the complaint of a Nepali student from whom Singh had taken money in 2018 for participation in an international conference that never took place. After his refund requests were denied, he filed a complaint with the Indian embassy in Nepal in 2020.

The student apparently paid ₹30,000 to Singh.

According to a report by TOI, he had allegedly duped several self-help groups, hotels and individuals of more than ₹19 lakh for a Global Youth Meet that he had organised in Imphal in 2014. It has also been alleged that he exploited his daughter for his own ambitions.