If you use any social media platform, you must have seen two hashtags trending - #HappyBirthdayPMModi and #NationalUnemploymentDay.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday, today, it's not really National Unemployment Day. 

Source: Mint

At a time when India's GDP is the lowest and unemployment, the highest, a section of Twitterati have decided to mark this day as the National Unemployment Day. 

This is the reason they have started trending #NationalUnemploymentDay for the government to notice and offer employment opportunities to the youth.

This week is also being celebrated as Rashtriya Berojgar Saptah. During the week, the youth continuously tried to communicate their issues, conditions and all the problems to the government through various means.

They have also been demanding reforms in SSC and other recruitment processes.