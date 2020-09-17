If you use any social media platform, you must have seen two hashtags trending - #HappyBirthdayPMModi and #NationalUnemploymentDay.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday, today, it's not really National Unemployment Day.

At a time when India's GDP is the lowest and unemployment, the highest, a section of Twitterati have decided to mark this day as the National Unemployment Day.

This is the reason they have started trending #NationalUnemploymentDay for the government to notice and offer employment opportunities to the youth.

More than 2 Cr salaried jobs & 12 Cr overall jobs are lost in last 6 mths. Unemployment rate reached 45 yr high due to decisions of @narendramodi govt.



To honour his achievement, disheartened unemployed youths have decided to celebrate this day as #NationalUnemploymentDay.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ff65MJpvWb — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 17, 2020

Modiji became first ever PM in the world whose birthday is celebrated as 'National Unemployment Day'.



Meanwhile, Modiji to Amit Shah : pic.twitter.com/sFNksWYrL1 — Rakesh Yadav (@Careerwill1) September 17, 2020

The man who promise two crore jobs every year, little did we know that he was talking about taking a way those jobs!

More than twelve crore people lost their jobs.

Do you retweet if you agree. @PMOIndia @narendramodiji pic.twitter.com/qOBTVhTICS — Deepika Singh (@Deepika18236318) September 17, 2020

Happy b'day to the person who said to bring golden days for us nd finally brought us to this stage where we are begging of to fullfill our basic requirements#NationalUnemploymentDay#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस@MandalArmyChief pic.twitter.com/aPUPMMGrHP pic.twitter.com/Aiv5ncd6TJ — Deepak (@deepakkr120) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to the creator of National Unemployment.



The best ever salesman of Govt. Companies.



World's best Actor who accidentally became a politician#NationalUnemploymentDay #NationalUnemploymentDay #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5EibZlAqk — बेरोजगार Monu Yadav (@MonuYad07054502) September 17, 2020

- GDP fell -23.9%

- Unemployment rose 7.4%

- 20 PSU to be Sold

- 6 PSU to be Shut

- 1.89 crore Job lost

- China is threatening

- Corona Death rising

- Farmers protesting

Media: Lets discuss Rhea, Sushant.@ABPNews

@aajtak #NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/JpsG2yxyv4 — बेरोजगार भारतीय यूथ 💪⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ (@RaviD80098949) September 17, 2020

Listen to the students.

Where is 2 crore jobs?

So plzz do something good for students on ur b'day.

And wish u very happy b'day, live healthier and longer 😃🎂 @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/cDzlHe5j88 — Sachin belwal (@Sachinbelwal1) September 17, 2020

Happy birthday to our Prime

Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi



There's no need of description

☹️☹️☹️

There is nothing but UNEMPLOYMENT here... pic.twitter.com/CDbXkKVlYl — Taruna Gusaiwal (@tarunagusaiwal) September 17, 2020

This week is also being celebrated as Rashtriya Berojgar Saptah. During the week, the youth continuously tried to communicate their issues, conditions and all the problems to the government through various means.

They have also been demanding reforms in SSC and other recruitment processes.