While all countries are celebrating their wins in the Tokyo Olympics, this incident in Japan when the mayor chomped down the original medal is receiving a lot of outrage on social media.

Source: India times

The mayor of central Japan's city of Nagoya, Takashi Kawamura, in an event held last week to celebrate the win of softball athlete Miu Goto at the Tokyo 2020 Games, pulled down his mask and put her gold medal between his teeth.

Have a look at the video.

However, the video has received criticism on social media for disregarding coronavirus protocols and was accused of showing a lack of respect for her feat. 

It was also opposed by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), which owns the Red Terriers softball team that Goto plays for.

While netizens didn't like this gesture and here's what they had to say. 

According to a report in Reuters, "With support from the International Olympic Committee and in line with her own intention, Ms. Goto's medal is now set to be exchanged for a new one," Tokyo 2020 organisers said, adding that the IOC will bear the cost of the exchange."

I think these athletes deserve more than they actually receive. What are your comments on this one? 