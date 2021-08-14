While all countries are celebrating their wins in the Tokyo Olympics, this incident in Japan when the mayor chomped down the original medal is receiving a lot of outrage on social media.

The mayor of central Japan's city of Nagoya, Takashi Kawamura, in an event held last week to celebrate the win of softball athlete Miu Goto at the Tokyo 2020 Games, pulled down his mask and put her gold medal between his teeth.

Have a look at the video.

A Japanese softball athlete will get her #Tokyo2020 gold medal replaced with a fresh one after the mayor of her hometown chomped down on the original https://t.co/qPwXa6bvf8 pic.twitter.com/JmZ7pF8Rln — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021

However, the video has received criticism on social media for disregarding coronavirus protocols and was accused of showing a lack of respect for her feat.

It was also opposed by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), which owns the Red Terriers softball team that Goto plays for.

While netizens didn't like this gesture and here's what they had to say.

maybe he just wanted to check if it's real — Maeinss (@maeinss1) August 13, 2021

Such a nonsense person!!! Shouldn’t be in his position at all...poor athlete that had to see this unpleasant scene!!! — Hirohide Takahashi (@HirohideTakaha1) August 13, 2021

An embarrassment of Nagoya. — 破死竜 (@totsugekinissi) August 13, 2021

So, sanitization is useless ??? — Sandeep (@I_Sandeep_J) August 12, 2021

Men behaving like jerks! — ----------:-) 💉 (@FruityJuJuiice) August 12, 2021

In first place why do they bite the medals at all? — Zoom (@Zoom68490444) August 14, 2021

Did he took a bite? — Besnik Shytani (@BesnikShytani) August 12, 2021

How desperate he must have been lol — Stratford (@shahvosh) August 12, 2021

what happens to the chomped one lol — MJ (@MoJundi) August 12, 2021

Not just that, he was inappropriate with her asking if she has a boyfriend and other uncomfortable questions and comments. He needs to go. — 🌱Peregrine Moss (@RPeregrineMoss) August 12, 2021

According to a report in Reuters, "With support from the International Olympic Committee and in line with her own intention, Ms. Goto's medal is now set to be exchanged for a new one," Tokyo 2020 organisers said, adding that the IOC will bear the cost of the exchange."

I think these athletes deserve more than they actually receive. What are your comments on this one?