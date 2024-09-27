The majority of our decisions are driven by the need for financial stability, education, living standards, and better opportunities. Some of us choose to stay in India, while some choose to move out abroad. However, with each passing year, more and more Indians are choosing to leave the shores for the sake of their dreams. According to a report by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indians comprise the world’s largest overseas diaspora.

So, when a Reddit user, u/beer-and-crisps asked NRIs on r/india to explain what was stopping them from returning, the responses were quite varied. Some explained infrastructure, work-life balance, and money to be prime reasons, while some expressed their admiration for civic sense and liberal society. Take a look at some of the (very detailed) responses.

Women, in particular, were really happy with safe and judgment-free surroundings, fewer interactions with in-laws, and an abundance of me-time.

However, Indians didn’t seem very pleased with the responses. Acknowledging the NRIs and their privilege, they requested them to stop ‘rubbing it in the faces’.

While they are indicators of privilege, most answers make sense. India is a beautiful place to be, it has its own set of problems which seem to have no solid fix in the near future. Sometimes, people want to play their best card with our opportunities and move ahead.