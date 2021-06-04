A Google search result showed that Kannada is the ‘ugliest language’ in India as of June 3 afternoon.

We are a multilingual country and this search result on Google caused widespread resentment among people, especially those from Karnataka.

They took to Twitter to express their dissent and asked Google to remove the result. Kannada language speakers pointed out that it's one of the oldest Indian languages. Not to forget it's also one of the national languages.

karnataka: This website says the Ugliest language in India is Kannada. Remove this by signing. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/sIyP2UFnji via @Change — Abhilash Jamble (@AbhilashJamble) June 4, 2021

#Kannada is one of the most beautiful language and I am so glad that I got to learn this amazing language! 🙏🏽 @doddaganesha

ಕನ್ನಡವನ್ನು ತಿಳಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮತ್ತು ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ನನಗೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಇದೆ https://t.co/87NCtomR8e — Anirban Chakraborty (@anirban_thestar) June 3, 2021

Don't know why one had to ask this question! 'Which is the #ugliestlanguage in India?' #google says its '#Kannada. Aren't all scripts of all languages beautiful?!! Its like flowers each one is so unique! Kannada, written well is like a string of pearl #KannadaQueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/SbM94KLkrn — Shantala Hegde (She/Her) (@shantala_hegde) June 4, 2021

Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia. pic.twitter.com/Xie927D0mf — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 3, 2021

Dear @sundarpichai , @GoogleIndia@Google



Kannada is one of the oldest language in the world. It's a beautiful language. Please make changes. Everyone loves their mother tongue ,there cannot be ugliest language.



Please do the needful pic.twitter.com/imU058Rzt0 — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್ (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) June 3, 2021

History of Kannada dates back to Ramayana & Mahabharata.



The glory & legacy of Vijayanagara Empire, Sri Krishna Devaraya's Kingdom is being adored by d world even today.



How @Google can be so irresponsible to defame Kannada, which has 43M native speakers?#QueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/fQ2RrcUbIz — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 3, 2021

Dear @GoogleIndia,



Google search engine is all about crawling, indexing & serving search results.



But sometimes, Google ranking systems show wrong results.



Kindly remove this result as soon as possible. No language is ugly in India.



ಕನ್ನಡ ಒಂದು ಸುಂದರ ಭಾಷೆ pic.twitter.com/ikA2vtWmPE — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 3, 2021

#Kannada is not just a language. It’s an emotion for #Kannadigas!



With more than 2500 Yrs of history, Namma Kannada has reached all the seven continents of the world!



I urge @GoogleIndia to respect the sentiments of Kannadigas & rectify the search results.#QueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/Pifwi3lsbG — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) June 3, 2021

One Language Infinite Reasons:

Kannada has got 2nd Highest number of Jnanpita Awards.

Kannada script and grammar is 100% logical and scientific.

Kannada is known as "Queen of World Scripts".

Kannada has 10 vowels and all the word in Kannada ends with vowels.#queenoflanguages — Prabhanjan Sharma (@Prabhanjannnn) June 3, 2021

Soon after, Google modified the search results and issued an apology stating that 'search isn't always perfect'.

Kannada is known for it's rich heritage and culture. It is one of the oldest languages.



Much needed change and apology by Google



#ಕನ್ನಡ #Kannada #queenoflanguages pic.twitter.com/QL5d9lCokG — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 3, 2021

It is believed that Google picked an article published on a website debtconsolidationsquestions.com. and featured it as the answer to what's the ugliest language in India.

The search result shows this now.

Meanwhile, Aravind Limbavali, Kannada & Culture minister said that a legal notice will be issued to Google.