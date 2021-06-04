A Google search result showed that Kannada is the ‘ugliest language’ in India as of June 3 afternoon.
We are a multilingual country and this search result on Google caused widespread resentment among people, especially those from Karnataka.
They took to Twitter to express their dissent and asked Google to remove the result. Kannada language speakers pointed out that it's one of the oldest Indian languages. Not to forget it's also one of the national languages.
karnataka: This website says the Ugliest language in India is Kannada. Remove this by signing. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/sIyP2UFnji via @Change— Abhilash Jamble (@AbhilashJamble) June 4, 2021
#Kannada is one of the most beautiful language and I am so glad that I got to learn this amazing language! 🙏🏽 @doddaganesha— Anirban Chakraborty (@anirban_thestar) June 3, 2021
ಕನ್ನಡವನ್ನು ತಿಳಿದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮತ್ತು ಮಾತನಾಡಲು ನನಗೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಇದೆ https://t.co/87NCtomR8e
Don't know why one had to ask this question! 'Which is the #ugliestlanguage in India?' #google says its '#Kannada. Aren't all scripts of all languages beautiful?!! Its like flowers each one is so unique! Kannada, written well is like a string of pearl #KannadaQueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/SbM94KLkrn— Shantala Hegde (She/Her) (@shantala_hegde) June 4, 2021
Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia. pic.twitter.com/Xie927D0mf— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 3, 2021
History of Kannada dates back to Ramayana & Mahabharata.— Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 3, 2021
The glory & legacy of Vijayanagara Empire, Sri Krishna Devaraya's Kingdom is being adored by d world even today.
How @Google can be so irresponsible to defame Kannada, which has 43M native speakers?#QueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/fQ2RrcUbIz
Dear @GoogleIndia,— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 3, 2021
Google search engine is all about crawling, indexing & serving search results.
But sometimes, Google ranking systems show wrong results.
Kindly remove this result as soon as possible. No language is ugly in India.
ಕನ್ನಡ ಒಂದು ಸುಂದರ ಭಾಷೆ pic.twitter.com/ikA2vtWmPE
#Kannada is not just a language. It’s an emotion for #Kannadigas!— Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) June 3, 2021
With more than 2500 Yrs of history, Namma Kannada has reached all the seven continents of the world!
I urge @GoogleIndia to respect the sentiments of Kannadigas & rectify the search results.#QueenOfAllLanguages pic.twitter.com/Pifwi3lsbG
One Language Infinite Reasons:— Prabhanjan Sharma (@Prabhanjannnn) June 3, 2021
Kannada has got 2nd Highest number of Jnanpita Awards.
Kannada script and grammar is 100% logical and scientific.
Kannada is known as "Queen of World Scripts".
Kannada has 10 vowels and all the word in Kannada ends with vowels.#queenoflanguages
Soon after, Google modified the search results and issued an apology stating that 'search isn't always perfect'.
Kannada is known for it's rich heritage and culture. It is one of the oldest languages.— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 3, 2021
Much needed change and apology by Google
#ಕನ್ನಡ #Kannada #queenoflanguages pic.twitter.com/QL5d9lCokG
It is believed that Google picked an article published on a website debtconsolidationsquestions.com. and featured it as the answer to what's the ugliest language in India.
The search result shows this now.
Meanwhile, Aravind Limbavali, Kannada & Culture minister said that a legal notice will be issued to Google.
If Kannada is now called ugliest language in India, it is merely an attempt by @Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas. Demand apology from @Google ASAP to Kannada, Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken against @Google for maligning the image of our beautiful language! 2/2— Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 3, 2021