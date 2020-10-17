The results of NEET 2020 have been released and two 18-year-olds have topped the examinations. Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh scored a perfect 720 out of 720. However, the National Testing Agency’s tie-breaking policy was applied in order to decide who would be given first place.

The officials stated that despite their exact score, Soyeb was given the first place because the tie-breaking policy takes into account factors such as age, subject-wise marks and number of incorrect answers.

There is no doctor in my family, so I didn't expect this. I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm & utilise time: Soyeb Aftab, #NEET2020 topper pic.twitter.com/9WA6u3NPW3 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Congratulations to Delhi’s Akanksha Singh and Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab on scoring 100% in #NEET2020. This is the first time a perfect score has been achieved in the exam. It takes tremendous hard work to achieve such a feat. I wish both of them a bright successful career. — Dr. Aminul Khan Suri (@SuriAminul) October 17, 2020

Congratulations to #AkankshaSingh & #SoyebAftab for securing this unbelievable first time in history perfect score of 720 in the #NEET2020 exam



I am in awe of students who bring in such exceptional performance



Welcome to the profession of empathy & humanity #NEET2020result pic.twitter.com/iwziVTJ45Q — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) October 17, 2020

According to the policy, the first preference is given to marks in Biology followed by marks in Chemistry. And if the tie cannot be broken by marks, then the student who is older will be given the higher rank. Hence, the Odissa student, Soyeb ranked first because he is older than Akanksha.