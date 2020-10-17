The results of NEET 2020 have been released and two 18-year-olds have topped the examinations. Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh scored a perfect 720 out of 720. However, the National Testing Agency’s tie-breaking policy was applied in order to decide who would be given first place. 

Source: Zee News

The officials stated that despite their exact score, Soyeb was given the first place because the tie-breaking policy takes into account factors such as age, subject-wise marks and number of incorrect answers.

Source: India Today

According to the policy, the first preference is given to marks in Biology followed by marks in Chemistry. And if the tie cannot be broken by marks, then the student who is older will be given the higher rank. Hence, the Odissa student, Soyeb ranked first because he is older than Akanksha. 