If you think your verified blue badge on Twitter can't be withdrawn by the company then you are mistaken.

Today, Twitter briefly removed the blue verified badge from Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's personal Twitter account without any prior warning. (The blue tick was removed only from the personal account and not the official handle).

In this case, an official from Twitter said that VP's blue badge was taken away due to inactivity. The official in a statement said

The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone.

The last tweet from Venkaiah Naidu's personal account dates back to July 23, 2020. So, you could say the account has been inactive for almost a year.

While some people on social media demanded the restoration of the blue tick, others shared screenshots of accounts that have been inactive but still have a blue tick.

Why did @Twitter @TwitterIndia remove Blue tick from the handle of Vice President of India Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji ?



This is assault of Constitution of India. pic.twitter.com/CBQviuBa3x — Suresh Nakhua (𝐏𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐊) (@SureshNakhua) June 4, 2021

Hey @TwitterIndia @verified @Twitter

In case you've forgotten, the private account belongs to @VPSecretariat of India

Is this beginning of war?

This isn't USA or Trump

Follow the Indian laws irrespective of the govt in power#VenkaiahNaidu #TwitterIndia #twitter https://t.co/LqC07oMmLI — Ravi Ashok Satpute (@ravi_satpute98) June 5, 2021

High time social media platforms are regulated so that they no longer regulate freedom of speech as per their whims and fancies. The sovereign alone has and should have the power to regulate freedom of speech and expression. #twitterverified https://t.co/gPlMxNzdrZ — Nischay Mall (@NischayMall) June 5, 2021

Twitter is showing what it can do.. Now it's a time for Govt to show what they can do.. And now if they don't act against twitter then this will be one more failure of social media management... — Octivist (@octivist) June 5, 2021

Zero tweets posted since day of creation- May, 2019. pic.twitter.com/WcBApJ01EZ — Srinivas Manooru 🇮🇳 శ్రీనివాస్ మణూరు 🇮🇳 (@AbodeOfLakshmi) June 5, 2021

Those who are saying it's for inactivity. Wrong. This MF hasn't tweeted since 2015 and still has his tick. pic.twitter.com/SZ0mn4BHWR — हर्ष श्रीवास्तव (@HarshSrivast) June 5, 2021

The blue tick on VP's personal account was restored after Twitter faced massive backlash for their action.

So, when does Twitter remove a blue tick?

According to Twitter's policy, the company itself has the sole power to remove a blue verified badge and verified status of any account without prior notice or warning.

It has the right to do so when an account changes its username (@handle), becomes inactive or incomplete, or if the owner of the account is no longer in the position for which they were initially verified and does not meet criteria for verification since leaving such position.

Twitter can also remove the blue verified badge if an account is found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules such as abusive behavior, glorification of violence etc.

Click here to see Twitter's policies.