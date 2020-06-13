Remember Li Wenliang, the 34-year-old whistleblower doctor from Wuhan who first warned the world about Covid-19 and later succumbed to the virus? His widow welcomed a baby boy.

Fu Xuejie (his widow) gave birth to the couple's second child and announced about it on WeChat, a popular Chinese social media platform. In the post, she wrote,

Can you see it from heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them.

Fu gave birth to the baby in Wuhan, where coronavirus originated. She also posted the picture of the baby with the post.

Li was one of the eight whistleblowers who warned other medics of the coronavirus outbreak. He was summoned by the Chinese authorities and died of the pandemic a week after he sent out word to doctors.

He reported about the virus way back in December last year when it first emerged in Wuhan, China.