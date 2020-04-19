A few days ago, Wikipedia removed an article on their page about the Tablighi Jamaat. Now, this offended some people, particularly Twitter user @nickiminachhh, who accused the website of corrupt practices and receiving money for removing said article.

Just googled and found this,@Wikipedia how much were you paid for this?

How much will our media and woke intellectuals hide their wrong doings? pic.twitter.com/jnMUIYkram — Nicki minach (@nickiminachhh) April 16, 2020

Unfortunately for her, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales actually responded to the allegations. He starts off by denying said allegations and asking her to redirect to the page that has the reasons behind the deletion.

Hi Nicki,



Wikipedia doesn't work that way. We don't accept payment to include things, nor to delete them.



The relevant discussion is here:https://t.co/xwMuxEccjq — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) April 16, 2020

This quickly escalated to a situation where Wales had to explain how Wikipedia functions.

Hi Jimmy, this article was important for people to know the current hotspots in India, kindly restore the article, since it wasn't islamophobic to mention the current hotspots.



Regards. — Nicki minach (@nickiminachhh) April 16, 2020

Wikipedia doesn't work like that. We engage in serious rational discussion. It's very different from the madhouse of twitter. — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) April 16, 2020

@nickiminachhh then proceeded to tell him that she was going to post it again, which did not sit well with Wales, who said the first article was poorly written and had zero sources,

I don't recommend that you do that - it is important to join the discussion. In actual fact, the article was incredibly poorly written and has zero sources. https://t.co/W19OXEBwFY



This isn't about religious sentiments, it's about not putting junk into Wikipedia. — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) April 16, 2020

This actually goes on for quite some time where two Indians try to explain to the founder of Wikipedia, how Wikipedia works.

Here we go:

Sir this article has written everything that our news channels stream. The facts written here are correct, I don't know where the article goes wrong, please correct me wherever necessary. pic.twitter.com/jhxXAnPKDT — Nicki minach (@nickiminachhh) April 16, 2020

Reliable sources for a start. You have zero references, much less references to quality sources. The fact that this probably belongs as a part of another article (I can't say for sure) would also be a valid question to discuss. — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) April 16, 2020

Then, in a now-deleted tweet, someone tells him about Wikipedia articles not having any sources! To which, he very politely replies by asking her if she was under the influence.

Almost every article on Wikipedia has sources. Are you on drugs? — Jimmy Wales (@jimmy_wales) April 16, 2020

You can read the whole thread here.

Anyhow, the article has now been restored but with multiple sources, it seems.