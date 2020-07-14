Decades after a crash in France, Indian newspapers from 54 years ago have been discovered from the melting French glacier of Bossons on the Mont Blanc mountain range. This interesting find has different newspapers, all with similar headlines, freezing the historical moment - "India’s First Woman Prime Minister", referring to Indira Gandhi’s election win in 1966.

Frozen in time, the news of this recovery comes 54 years after an Air India Boeing 707 crashed there, on January 24, 1966, killing 177 people.

The newspapers were recovered by Timothée Mottin, who runs a cafe-restaurant, La Cabane du Cerro which is 45 minutes away from the crash site. Timothée told a newspaper that finding remains from the crash isn't unusual for him and his friends. Every time he walks through the area, he finds remains carried along by the glacier, according to their size. In fact, he even has a collection of these items.

The papers which were incased in ice for six decades have finally made it out and are currently being dried. Once they have thawed out, these newspapers will join Timothée's collection of items from the crash that have been put on display at his cafe. Timothée believes in sharing his unique finds with the visitors at his cafe and refuses to sell them to collectors.