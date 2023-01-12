While you may be doomscrolling cliché Instagram reels of the viral Qala album, there are content creators on TikTok who’re overflowing with creativity. Quite literally!

We stumbled upon this wild, wild TikTok on Twitter shared by @weezerfan100, and we’re stunned. The reel seems to be an original version of Tom and Jerry, except there are multiple Toms, and Jerry drags them all into playing Holi.

thai tiktok is fucking wild man pic.twitter.com/qK13socHrb — james weezerfan (@weezerfan100) December 10, 2022

This one-minute forty-second-long TikTok reel gave me the adrenaline rush I never wanted. The guy in the lead tries to draw humour in chaos, only to make viewers go dafuq.

Twitter users are also supremely confused with this WTAF reel. Here’s how people are reacting.

Apparently, the video was posted from a Thai handle, @junliu7622, on TikTok, but desis think it’s definitely Indian.

I am like 90% sure this is actually Bengali/kolkata bc of what the lady said in the end — Noctane (@noctane5) December 10, 2022

bros on indias most wanted list — scrünkly 🏜️ (@theyluvscrunkly) December 10, 2022

i’m gonna learn thai just to go to thailand and understand this sense of humor — Wild Lokix 🏳️‍⚧️ (@WildLokix) December 11, 2022

where would this go on the moist meter — ConeBone (@ConeBoneTV) December 11, 2022

when its all over what do they do — ♥️amby 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 GC's should x_x♥️ (@UwUDispenser) December 10, 2022

This is on some Charlie Chaplin – Buster Keaton level chicanery. — Tarzan (@ThatApeMan) December 10, 2022

Dafuq did i just watch 😂 — Mayer Mizrachi (@Mayer) December 12, 2022

Bro is a cartoon character 💀💀💀 — Kevos (@KevosWasntHere) December 10, 2022

from this I can infer that spilling something or having something spilled in you is one of the worst things that can happen in Thai society — Onion Weigher 🧅⚖️ (@onionweigher) December 11, 2022

If this ain’t the true multiverse of madness, then what is?

