Last night, the Home Ministry issued an order allowing all shops to open, except for malls and shopping complexes. This included non-essential services, and would work within certain restrictions, such as wearing masks and using only 50% of the staff at a time. One of the glaring questions has been about whether liquor shops would also be opened.

Unfortunately, alcohol comes under a separate clause and not under the Shops and Establishment Act. This means bars and liquor stores cannot sell alcohol currently.

Source: Jagran

Neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, can function according to the order. However, Delhi is yet to take a decision on whether to open shops. 

Source: Whats Hot

Further updates are awaited.