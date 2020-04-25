Last night, the Home Ministry issued an order allowing all shops to open, except for malls and shopping complexes. This included non-essential services, and would work within certain restrictions, such as wearing masks and using only 50% of the staff at a time. One of the glaring questions has been about whether liquor shops would also be opened.

Unfortunately, alcohol comes under a separate clause and not under the Shops and Establishment Act. This means bars and liquor stores cannot sell alcohol currently.

Neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, can function according to the order. However, Delhi is yet to take a decision on whether to open shops.

Further updates are awaited.