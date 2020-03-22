Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, New Delhi, Telangana, several states in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir have been put under a lockdown.

The lockdown is said to begin from 6am tomorrow to 12am till 31st March. However, people are wondering if the essential food stores and services will still be available.

According to the New Delhi CM, they will.

Food, Medicines and e-commerce related to food items will remain available.

- Cm Arvind Kejriwal

The CM has made it clear that all essentials will be accessible and there will be no need to hoard on goods.

Grocery stores, bakery, hospital, medical store, petrol pump and other establishments providing essential service will continue to function during the lockdown period in #Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/97fKMzICW5 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

While all private companies have been asked to stay shut, we as citizens need not fear for staples. While retail shops will be closed, kirana and other grocery stores will be open. And though restaurants will remain shut, food delivery services will run smoothly.