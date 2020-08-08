Yesterday, when the Air India flight crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport, the timely and immediate help of local residents helped save the lives of many passengers.

#UPDATE There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today: Air India Express pic.twitter.com/vcGRBdlyRR — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

According to Livemint, even before first responders could reach the accident site, local residents from nearby areas rushed to the site in heavy rains, without concerns for their health.

In fact, even though the area was a Covid containment zone, it did not stop the volunteers from lending a helping hand. All the volunteers have been asked to self-quarantine.

As soon as I heard the crash noise, I went to the airport in the heavy rain. We diverted as many vehicles as possible to the crash site to help with the rescue operations. When I saw the crashed flight, all thoughts of Corona vanished. I was able to help rescue 37 passengers, of which one was a grievously injured child. Many have leg fractures and injuries.

- Resident Hameed to National Herald

The local residents arranged for transport of the unconscious and/or injured passengers in their own cars, while simultaneously arranging for taxis and ambulances.

18 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, have been declared dead. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of each passenger who died.