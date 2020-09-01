One of the positive things that occurred in 2020 is that AQI in Delhi moved to the 'Good' category, thanks to low air pollution.

In fact, with an AQI of 46 (on Sept 1, 2020), the Delhi skies are a vision to behold and have been so, since the last few days. Here's proof:

Incredibly beautiful skies over Delhi right now. pic.twitter.com/yJXTRhdSve — Vishal Mehra (@vishal1mehra) September 1, 2020

Views from my House today.



The air in Delhi has never been the cleaner or the trees greener. The skies are a shade of baby blue I can’t remember seeing in ages. #Nature has a way of springing back, if only we let it!🌳🌈🦋🌸#birdwatch @SIBirdClub @nehaa_sinha @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/4CtNdwVJUM — Aman (Stay home, Stay safe) Sharma 🌎✨ (@Amansha24) August 30, 2020

Delhi sky right now! pic.twitter.com/V0eO2XrPSG — arghya Ghosh (@argya76) September 1, 2020

Some good news. Delhi NCR has the lowest AQI since 2015.



No wonder the sky is so blue 🤩 — Knotty Commander (@KnottyCommander) September 1, 2020

Another picture postcard morning in Delhi. Cotton candy-esque puffs of clouds on an azure blue sky. pic.twitter.com/HlOfxDcOc3 — Shubhrata Prakash (@shubhrata_p) September 1, 2020

Bluer sky, cleaner air, and the gentler sunny weather. #Delhi is b’ful! 😊 pic.twitter.com/UVZZoUz5gg — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) September 1, 2020

Delhi, 5:10.

morning sky is everything 🌅 pic.twitter.com/wCOSWfS0nl — I⁷:IAmJJANG🥺🥺 Trying2bInactiveForSomeDays (@JaiHindDost0) September 1, 2020

Indeed!

Maybe the reason why my gallery is full of pictures of Delhi’s evening skies from last few days. https://t.co/ClrLuSN5Tm pic.twitter.com/Nb4vfUn1CQ — Shreya Data (@ShreyaData) September 1, 2020

Delhi sky.

view from our house, today pic.twitter.com/XhKeZ5yHGY — Chandrakant Lahariya (@DrLahariya) September 1, 2020

Such lovely clear blue skies in #Delhi, a regular sight now a days ... thanks to substantially reduced pollution, I’m loving it! pic.twitter.com/KgMvIZYzvm — Anil Bisht (@anilbisht) September 1, 2020

Delhi's sky - 31st August 2020 pic.twitter.com/vq8EUA8FnW — Kartikey Sharma 🇮🇳 (@kartikeysharma) August 31, 2020

While the rains have played hide and seek with Gurgaon, the blue skies have been nothing short of breathtaking! pic.twitter.com/xFnGeqZqD2 — Gurgaon LIVE! (@gurgaon_live) August 31, 2020

Delhi skies have been uff pic.twitter.com/cVmzlB8J9i — Surabhi Vaya (@SurabhiVaya) August 31, 2020

Hey Delhi, sky is yours pic.twitter.com/GVBKCHhpNr — Ashish (@AshishXL) August 31, 2020

Haven’t seen such beautiful weather in Delhi for a while. AQI at 38. How cool is that. Blue skies and Mera Wala green 🌿🍀 pic.twitter.com/7bg0twexL8 — Fawzia Tarannum (@fawziat) August 31, 2020

Delhi skies today: from 6.15pm-7.15pm

🌃☀️☁️ pic.twitter.com/y6WLfh9ev3 — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) August 31, 2020

Literally, no filter needed!