One of the positive things that occurred in 2020 is that AQI in Delhi moved to the 'Good' category, thanks to low air pollution.
In fact, with an AQI of 46 (on Sept 1, 2020), the Delhi skies are a vision to behold and have been so, since the last few days. Here's proof:
Incredibly beautiful skies over Delhi right now. pic.twitter.com/yJXTRhdSve— Vishal Mehra (@vishal1mehra) September 1, 2020
Views from my House today.— Aman (Stay home, Stay safe) Sharma 🌎✨ (@Amansha24) August 30, 2020
The air in Delhi has never been the cleaner or the trees greener. The skies are a shade of baby blue I can’t remember seeing in ages. #Nature has a way of springing back, if only we let it!🌳🌈🦋🌸#birdwatch @SIBirdClub @nehaa_sinha @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/4CtNdwVJUM
Delhi sky right now! pic.twitter.com/V0eO2XrPSG— arghya Ghosh (@argya76) September 1, 2020
Some good news. Delhi NCR has the lowest AQI since 2015.— Knotty Commander (@KnottyCommander) September 1, 2020
No wonder the sky is so blue 🤩
A Delhi sky appreciation tweet.— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) September 1, 2020
Pollution-free Delhi! #Nofilter #Sky pic.twitter.com/FT95234ucp
Bluer sky, cleaner air, and the gentler sunny weather. #Delhi is b’ful! 😊 pic.twitter.com/UVZZoUz5gg— Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) September 1, 2020
Delhi, 5:10.— I⁷:IAmJJANG🥺🥺 Trying2bInactiveForSomeDays (@JaiHindDost0) September 1, 2020
morning sky is everything 🌅 pic.twitter.com/wCOSWfS0nl
Indeed!— Shreya Data (@ShreyaData) September 1, 2020
Maybe the reason why my gallery is full of pictures of Delhi’s evening skies from last few days. https://t.co/ClrLuSN5Tm pic.twitter.com/Nb4vfUn1CQ
Delhi skies :) pic.twitter.com/90gTRjmWs4— 🐨 (@sedzalien) September 1, 2020
Delhi sky.— Chandrakant Lahariya (@DrLahariya) September 1, 2020
view from our house, today pic.twitter.com/XhKeZ5yHGY
Such lovely clear blue skies in #Delhi, a regular sight now a days ... thanks to substantially reduced pollution, I’m loving it! pic.twitter.com/KgMvIZYzvm— Anil Bisht (@anilbisht) September 1, 2020
Delhi's sky - 31st August 2020 pic.twitter.com/vq8EUA8FnW— Kartikey Sharma 🇮🇳 (@kartikeysharma) August 31, 2020
Delhi skies have been uff pic.twitter.com/cVmzlB8J9i— Surabhi Vaya (@SurabhiVaya) August 31, 2020
The skies had momentary colors. Open the image for the rainbow! #Delhi #DelhiRains #MondayMood @SoDelhi pic.twitter.com/NbIjkD6ds9— Tanvi Sareen (@VeeSareen) August 31, 2020
Hey Delhi, sky is yours pic.twitter.com/GVBKCHhpNr— Ashish (@AshishXL) August 31, 2020
Haven’t seen such beautiful weather in Delhi for a while. AQI at 38. How cool is that. Blue skies and Mera Wala green 🌿🍀 pic.twitter.com/7bg0twexL8— Fawzia Tarannum (@fawziat) August 31, 2020
Delhi skies today: from 6.15pm-7.15pm— Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) August 31, 2020
🌃☀️☁️ pic.twitter.com/y6WLfh9ev3
Literally, no filter needed!