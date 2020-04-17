This is a story of love and companionship like none other.

Teresa Hwang, who is a 51-year-old elementary school Special Education teacher from Oakville, Canada, had been afraid of dogs from a very early age. She had been bitten by them at age 10 and 20.

And this fear of hers continued until she found Boo, a shelter dog who was scared of being around humans.

Once the two started living together, it was more than just overcoming their own fears. It was also about making the other one comfortable.

And that's exactly what they did. They took baby steps, eased out a bit and the result is for everyone to see.

They are best friends now. Speaking to Bored Panda, Teresa expressed her love for the dog:

Sometimes, I still can’t believe I have a dog, much less love one as much as I love Boo. I tell people he’s like the son I never had. I don’t just love him because he loves and needs me. I love him for who is, exactly as he is, for all he has overcome and for the joy he has brought into my life.

You can also look at their journey in this TikTok video made by Teresa.

Oh, my heart!